Guilford Splits Softball Season Openers at William Peace

Makayla Crawford '19
Makayla Crawford '19
Game 2

Batting

Guilford
2B: none
3B: none
HR: Sarah Adams
William Peace
2B: Kristina Mojica
3B: none
HR: Heather McLean
full stats

Game 1

Batting

Guilford
2B: Makayla Carver; Makayla Crawford 2; Courtney Lackey
3B: none
HR: none
William Peace
2B: Alexa Nemeth 2
3B: none
HR: none
full stats
Feb 18, 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. – Guilford College's softball team split its season-opening doubleheader at William Peace University Sunday afternoon. The Quakers won the opener, 5-4, and dropped the nightcap, 8-4.

Guilford (1-1) carried a 5-1 lead into the first game before the Pacers (1-1) plated three runs with two outs to make it a 5-4 game. The Quakers' replaced starting pitcher Courtney Lackey (1-0) with rookie Katie McNeill, who earned the save by retiring Kacy Haithcock with the potential go-ahead run at second base.

Lackey smacked a bases-loaded single in the top of the seventh, which scored two crucial insurance runs. Makayla Carver also had a two-run single among her two hits and Katy Holt added an RBI groundout. Makayla Crawford added two hits for the Quakers.

Mojica went 3-for-4 with two RBI for William Peace in game one. Alexa Nemeth had two hits, scored twice, and had an RBI.

The Pacers jumped on Guilford starter Carver for three runs in the first inning and never trailed in an 8-4 game-two victory. The Quakers put two runs across in the second inning, but William Peace added two runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth off of McNeill to open an 8-2 margin.

Heather McLean went 3-for-3 with a homer and four RBI to lead William Peace's offense. Jordan Mangum and Olivia Oates added two hits apiece. Sophomore Danielle Hunt, who played with Guilford last season, picked up her first win as a Pacer with five strikeouts in four innings.

Crawford went 3-for-3 with a walk to pace Guilford's offense. Holt had two hits and Sarah Adams cracked a two-run home run in the second inning. The Quakers stranded 12 runners in the contest.

Coach Dennis Shores' club opens its home schedule Wednesday (2/21) versus Methodist University at 1:30 p.m.

Guilford Splits Softball Season Openers at William Peace
February 18, 2018 Guilford Splits Softball Season Openers at William Peace
Softball Ranked Fifth in ODAC Preseason Poll
February 6, 2018 Softball Ranked Fifth in ODAC Preseason Poll
Makayla Carver Named to D3 Softball Player of the Year Watch List
February 6, 2018 Makayla Carver Named to D3 Softball Player of the Year Watch List
182 Named to Fall 2017 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 3, 2018 182 Named to Fall 2017 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Softball Ranked Prominently Among Division III Leaders
October 27, 2017 Softball Ranked Prominently Among Division III Leaders
Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
October 1, 2017 Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
Guilford Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Excellence
July 13, 2017 Guilford Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Excellence