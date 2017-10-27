Softball Ranked Prominently Among Division III Leaders

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The 2017 Guilford College softball finished first in the final NCAA rankings for its .381 batting average. GC was also second nationally in doubles per game (2.42), third in scoring (7.65 runs-per-game), fourth in slugging percentage (.537) and eighth in on base percentage (.430).

The 2017 Quakers, under coach Dennis Shores, won a school-record 30 games and went 14-6 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, another Guilford standard. The wins marks are two of 29 school records set in 2017.

Individually, Guilford also had student-athletes place in the top 50 in the NCAA statistical rankings.

Makayla Carver ended the year 11th in doubles with 18. She was also 14th in hits (67) and 15th in runs-per-game (1.26). Kayli Blankenship was 26th nationally with a .466 batting average. Makayla Crawford placed 34th in slugging percentage (.765).

The Quakers were ranked in the season's first NCAA Division III Atlantic Region Poll. Shores could return as many as 18 letterwinners in 2018. GC opens the year Feb. 10 at Averett University.

Guilford will recognize the exploits of the 2017 softball team during halftime of the Nov. 4 football game. The Old Dominion Athletic Conference game begins at 1 p.m.