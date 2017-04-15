Boyd, Helms Lead Charge in Crushing Sweep of Randolph

Batting

Guilford
2B: Shelby Helms; Taylor Boyd
3B: none
HR: none
Randolph
2B: none
3B: none
HR: none
full stats
Apr 15, 2017

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Guilford College's Taylor Boyd and Shelby Helms led the Quakers with three total RBI a piece over Saturday afternoon's Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) doubleheader with Randolph College as the Quakers claimed a sweep over the WildCats. Guilford took game one, 7-4, in eight innings while cruising in the nightcap, 7-1.

Helms provided Guilford's (27-11, 12-6 ODAC) response to a two-run Randolph (22-16, 7-11 ODAC) rally to start game one with a RBI-double to left field with one-out, after a pair of singles earlier in the third inning.

After the WildCats posted a run in the bottom half of the inning, the Quakers posted a three-run rally one half-inning later, with all three runs driven in without the ball being hit in play. Sabrina Moreno drove in a run after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and one out. After a pitching switch, Makayla Crawford and Caroline Barnette each drew walks to bring home a run a piece, capping a stretch of three Randolph walks in the inning.

The Quakers rallied after Randolph's two-out single tied the game in the bottom of the seventh inning with a three-run rally in the eighth. Barnette collected her second RBI of the game after the Quakers placed runners in scoring position with one out. Barnette singled to left-center field to break the tie with runners still in scoring position. Boyd cleared the bases one at-bat later with a double to left-center field as Guilford faced the minimum in the bottom half of the inning to earn the win.

Boyd and the Quakers continued the momentum into game two as the shortstop drove in a run on a ground out after the Quakers connected on a double and a single in the first two at-bats of the second inning. Katy Holt's two-out single to left-center field capped the rally.

Guilford dropped the hammer on the WildCats after Randolph responded with a one-run, two-out rally in the bottom half of the second frame. Game-two starting pitcher Courtney Lackey capped a three-run Guilford rally in the top of the fifth inning with a one-out single to right field. Helms provided an exclamation point to game two with a one-out, two-run double to left-center field as the Quakers held off a Randolph bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the seventh inning to ice the win.

Makayla Carver led Guilford's bat with four total hits on her four-for-eight afternoon. Boyd finished three-for-seven with a double on her three RBI afternoon. Helms only needed two hits to collect her three RBI while Lackey was one of four Quakers in game two with two hits, hitting two-for-four with a pair of RBI.

Carver (9-3) took the complete-game win in game one, fanning two and walking three. Lackey (11-6) held Randolph to just five hits in her complete-game win in the nightcap, fanning three and walking one.

The Quakers enjoy the mid-week off before returning home for their regular-season finale next Saturday, hosting Sweet Briar College for a 1 p.m. ODAC doubleheader on Guilford's Senior Day.

