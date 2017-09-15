Guilford's Men Take Fourth at adidas XC Challenge in Cary

Caleb Anderson '18
Caleb Anderson '18
Sep 15, 2017

CARY, N.C. – Guilford's cross country teams competed at the adidas Cross Country Challenge Friday evening at WakeMed Soccer Park. The Quakers' men placed fourth among eight college teams with 159 points. Guilford's women were sixth among nine college squads with 216 points.

Caleb Amstutz paced Guilford's men for the eighth straight race with a time of 17 minutes, 43.2 seconds over the five-kilometer course. He placed 36th among the 106 non-NCAA Division I runners with a time that ranks 29th all-time at Guilford. Freshman teammate Kieran Arbury placed 47th in 18:08.4. Guilford's Caleb Anderson ran a personal-best five-kilometer time of 18:36.7 that ranked 59th in the field.

North Carolina State's Club Team won meet with 28 points, followed by Virginia Wesleyan University (58) and the Bull City Track Club (60). Brodey Hasty, an unattached runner, won the individual race in 14:44.

Guilford returns to competition September 23 in a race hosted by Shenandoah University in northern Virginia.

