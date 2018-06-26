Men's Track & Field Season Review

The Guilford College men's track & field had a season with many notable performances, in both the indoor and outdoor campaigns.

The Quakers closed the indoor season at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championships in Roanoke. Wanya Alford recorded the best indoor triple jump in Guilford history. His 13.20-meter leap placed sixth in the league. Fellow sophomore Jeremiah Hedrick notched the sixth-best mark in the event after his 12.89 distance.

Juwan Houston ran a school-record 8.51 in the 60-meter hurdles to finish fourth and account for five team points. The sophomore's qualifying time of 8.61 seconds was the second-best time in Guilford history. He also scored for Guilford with an eighth-place finish in the 200 meters in 23.12 seconds. Guilford's Josephus Mitchell , a senior, scored a point in the 60-meter dash with an eighth-place time of 7.13 seconds.

Earlier in the indoor season, Freshman Alex Heck set a new Quaker record in the weight throw. He was 15th of 17 competitors after notching a 10.60-meter throw in the event held in the UCS Invitational held at the JDL Fast Track.

The outdoor year culminated at the ODAC Championships, held at Bridgewater College. The Quaker men scored 10 points and placed ninth of the 10 teams. The 4x100 relay team of Houston, Mitchell, Hedrick, Houston and freshman Asa Bell placed fourth after recording a 44:51 time. That earned the Quakers five points in the competition.

Mitchell ran a time of 11.17 in the 100M finals and earned three points for the Quakers in his final ODAC meet. Hedrick brought home two points in the triple jump. He placed seventh after earning a mark of 13.50--which is the third-best in program history.