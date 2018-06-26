Men's Track & Field Season Review

The Guilford College men's track & field had a season with many notable performances, in both the indoor and outdoor campaigns.
The Quakers closed the indoor season at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championships in Roanoke. Wanya Alford recorded the best indoor triple jump in Guilford history. His 13.20-meter leap placed sixth in the league. Fellow sophomore Jeremiah Hedrick notched the sixth-best mark in the event after his 12.89 distance.
Mitchell ran a time of 11.17 in the 100M finals and earned three points for the Quakers in his final ODAC meet. Hedrick brought home two points in the triple jump. He placed seventh after earning a mark of 13.50--which is the third-best in program history.
At the 49er Classic, Houston broke the Quaker record in the 110M high hurdles after clocking a 15.51 mark on March 15. Houston also ran a 23.18 wind-aided mark at the same meet. Alford notched a program-best 13.57 triple jump while competing at the Terrier Relays on March 30. He broke Hedrick's 13.56 distance, which was set the previous weekend.
Coach Danny Cash will return as many as 14 student-athletes for the 2018-19 Guilford College men's track and field season.