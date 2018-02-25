Alford & Houston Sets Marks at at ODAC Indoor Track & Field Championships

Feb 25, 2018
SALEM, Va. -- The Guilford College men's and women's track and field teams competed at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Indoor Championships (ODAC) held at Roanoke College. The Quaker men placed ninth in the nine-team meet with 17 points.
 
Sophomore Wanya Alford recorded the best indoor triple jump in Guilford history. His 13.20-meter leap placed sixth in the league. Teammate Jeremiah Hedrick notched the sixth-best mark in the event after his 12.89 distance.
 
Juwan Houston ran a school-record 8.51 in the 60-meter hurdles to finish fourth and account for five team points. His qualifying time of 8.61 seconds is the second-best time in Guilford history. He also scored for Guilford with an eighth-place finish in the 200 meters in 23.12 seconds. 
 
Guilford's Josephus Mitchell scored a point in the 60-meter dash with an eighth-place time of 7.13 seconds.
 
Guilford's distance medley relay came home in sixth place, which scored three team points. Caleb Anderson, LeeShawn Joyner, John Martinez, and Kieran Arbury clocked an 11:16.3. The Quakers' 4x400 relay team of Joyner, Houston, Martinez, and Anderson clocked a 3:40.87, good for seventh place and two points in the team standings.
 
Guilford's outdoor slate begins March 16 at the 49er Classic in Charlotte.
