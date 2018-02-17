Heck Sets Weight Throw Mark at UCS Invitational

Juwan Houston '20
Feb 17, 2018
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Guilford College track and field teams competed at the UCS Invitational on Saturday at the JDL Fast Track. The non-scoring event featured a mix of NCAA Division I, II and III teams.
 
Freshman Alex Heck set a new Quaker record in the weight throw. He was 15th of 16 competitors after notching a 106M mark in the event.
 
Juwan Houston, a sophomore, ran the 60M hurdles in 8.84 seconds, the fourth best mark in Quaker lore. He was 13th of 17 competitors.
 
The Quakers next compete at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championships. The meet is hosted by Roanoke College on Sunday, February 25.
