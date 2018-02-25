Averett Takes 6-3 Men's Tennis Win at Guilford Sunday

Tate Godwin '20 (Deanna Lassiter '20 photo)
Tate Godwin '20 (Deanna Lassiter '20 photo)
Averett
6
Guilford
3

Doubles

Nicolas Yanes / Gena Ganier (AUM)
def. Mason Robb / Elijah Gregory (GC)
8-4
Douwe Sternfeld / Felipe Andreazza (AUM)
def. Chasen Chacon / Graham Pearson (GC)
9-8
Thomas Woodcock / Mathias Reusch (AUM)
def. Tate Godwin / Kai Glass (GC)
8-6

Singles

Tate Godwin (GC)
def. Nicolas Yanes (AUM)
6-4, 7-5
Felipe Andreazza (AUM)
def. Mason Robb (GC)
6-4, 6-2
Douwe Sternfeld (AUM)
def. Graham Pearson (GC)
6-1, 6-3
Elijah Gregory (GC)
def. Thomas Woodcock (AUM)
6-1, 6-1
Chasen Chacon (GC)
def. Carlos Lora (AUM)
6-1, 7-6 (10-8)
Henry Blanco (AUM)
def. Kai Glass (GC)
6-3, 6-2
full stats
Feb 25, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Visiting Averett University captured a narrow 6-3 men's tennis decision at Guilford College Sunday afternoon on the McMichael Centennial Class Courts.

The Cougars (2-1) pulled out all three doubles matches by a combined seven points to take an early 3-0 advantage. The second-doubles pair of Douwe Sternfeld and Felipe Andreazza claimed a 9-8 triumph over the Quakers' Chasen Chacon and Graham Pearson.

Andreazza and Sternfeld both won their singles contest, essentially clinching the Cougars' win. Andreazza downed Mason Robb at second singles, 6-4, 6-2, and Sternfeld defeated Pearson, 6-1, 6-3. Henry Blanco stopped Guilford's Kai Glass at sixth singles, 6-3, 6-2.

Guilford's points came from three singles wins, including Chacon's 6-1, 7-6 (10-8) fifth-singles victory over Carlos Lora. The Quakers Tate Godwin and Elijah Gregory claimed straight-set wins at first and fourth singles, respectively.

Coach Dave McCain's Quakers (2-1) visit preseason Old Dominion Athletic Conference favorite Washington and Lee University Friday (3/2) at 4:00 p.m.

Averett Takes 6-3 Men's Tennis Win at Guilford Sunday
February 25, 2018 Averett Takes 6-3 Men's Tennis Win at Guilford Sunday
Guilford Opens ODAC Men's Tennis Slate With 7-2 Win Over Lynchburg
February 24, 2018 Guilford Opens ODAC Men's Tennis Slate With 7-2 Win Over Lynchburg
Guilford Picked Second in Preseason ODAC Men's Tennis Poll
February 1, 2018 Guilford Picked Second in Preseason ODAC Men's Tennis Poll
182 Named to Fall 2017 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 3, 2018 182 Named to Fall 2017 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
October 1, 2017 Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
Guilford Claims 7-2 Men's Tennis Victory Over Montreat
September 17, 2017 Guilford Claims 7-2 Men's Tennis Victory Over Montreat
Men's Tennis Team Opens Fall Season at Methodist
September 10, 2017 Men's Tennis Team Opens Fall Season at Methodist