Averett Takes 6-3 Men's Tennis Win at Guilford Sunday

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Visiting Averett University captured a narrow 6-3 men's tennis decision at Guilford College Sunday afternoon on the McMichael Centennial Class Courts.

The Cougars (2-1) pulled out all three doubles matches by a combined seven points to take an early 3-0 advantage. The second-doubles pair of Douwe Sternfeld and Felipe Andreazza claimed a 9-8 triumph over the Quakers' Chasen Chacon and Graham Pearson.

Andreazza and Sternfeld both won their singles contest, essentially clinching the Cougars' win. Andreazza downed Mason Robb at second singles, 6-4, 6-2, and Sternfeld defeated Pearson, 6-1, 6-3. Henry Blanco stopped Guilford's Kai Glass at sixth singles, 6-3, 6-2.

Guilford's points came from three singles wins, including Chacon's 6-1, 7-6 (10-8) fifth-singles victory over Carlos Lora. The Quakers Tate Godwin and Elijah Gregory claimed straight-set wins at first and fourth singles, respectively.

Coach Dave McCain's Quakers (2-1) visit preseason Old Dominion Athletic Conference favorite Washington and Lee University Friday (3/2) at 4:00 p.m.