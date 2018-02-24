Guilford Opens ODAC Men's Tennis Slate With 7-2 Win Over Lynchburg

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College freshman Mason Robb posted wins at first doubles and second singles in the Quakers' 7-2 win over visiting Lynchburg College in both teams' Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) openers.

Robb and classmate Elijah Gregory pulled out an 8-4 win over Lynchburg's Zack Shane and Luke Sablik, part of Guilford 3-0 sweep in doubles matches. The other two bouts were narrow 8-6 Quakers' wins.

Robb took down Shane in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3, at second singles. Gregory defeated Will Nsoesie, 6-1, 6-1, in the number-four flight. Guilford's Chasen Chacon and Kai Glass were two-time winners on the day for the Quakers. Glass needed a lengthy pro-set tiebreaker in his 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (15-13) win over Lynchburg's Colton Mullins.

Sablik and Juan Borga posted singles wins for the Hornets (2-3, 0-1 ODAC). Borga defeated Guilford's Tate Godwin, 6-1, 6-2, at first singles.

Coach Dave McCain's Quakers (2-0, 1-0 ODAC) host Averett University Sunday (2/25) at 1:00 p.m. on the McMichael Centennial Class Courts.