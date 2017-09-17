Guilford Claims 7-2 Men's Tennis Victory Over Montreat

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College's men's tennis team claimed a 7-2 nonconference win over visiting Montreat College Sunday afternoon in the Quakers' first dual match of the year.

The Quakers (1-0) picked up three quick points by sweeping the doubles matches. Chasen Chacon and Graham Pearson dispatched of Anh Hoang and Ben Cree, 8-2, at the top flight. Rookie Elijah Gregory and Mason Robb teamed for a convincing 8-1 triumph over Enrique Smalley and Lorward Choi at second doubles. Sophomores Logan Glass and Tate Godwin claimed a narrow 9-8 decision over the Cavaliers' Leopoldo Lucero and Grayson Chumley.

Godwin got the Guilford started on the right foot in singles play with a 6-0, 6-2 first-singles win over Choi. Robb downed Lucero in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, at second singles and Gregory pulled out a 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) win at fourth singles over Montreat's Hoang. Chacon accounted for the Quakers' seventh point with a thrilling 6-7 (8-10), 7-5, 11-9 win over Smalley at fifth singles.

Cree topped Pearson, 6-2, 6-2, at third singles and Chumley stopped Glass, 6-1, 6-1, in the sixth flight to account for Montreat's scoring.,

Coach Dave McCain's Quakers host Methodist University next Sunday (9/24).