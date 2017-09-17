Guilford Claims 7-2 Men's Tennis Victory Over Montreat

Chasen Chacon '18, Graham Pearson '18
Chasen Chacon '18, Graham Pearson '18
Montreat
2
Guilford
7

Doubles

Chasen Chacon / Graham Pearson (GC)
def. Anh Hoang / Ben Cree (MON)
8-2
Elijah Gregory / Mason Robb (GC)
def. Enrique Smalley / Lorward Choi (MON)
8-1
Logan Glass / Tate Godwin (GC)
def. Leopoldo Lucero / Grayson Chumley (MON)
9-8

Singles

Tate Godwin (GC)
def. Lorward Choi (MON)
6-0, 6-2
Mason Robb (GC)
def. Leopoldo Lucero (MON)
6-4, 6-2
Ben Cree (MON)
def. Graham Pearson (GC)
6-2, 6-2
Elijah Gregory (GC)
def. Anh Hoang (MON)
6-2, 7-6 (7-4)
Chasen Chacon (GC)
def. Enrique Smalley (MON)
6-7 (8-10), 7-5, 11-9
Grayson Chumley (MON)
def. Logan Glass (GC)
6-1, 6-1
full stats
Sep 17, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College's men's tennis team claimed a 7-2 nonconference win over visiting Montreat College Sunday afternoon in the Quakers' first dual match of the year.

The Quakers (1-0) picked up three quick points by sweeping the doubles matches. Chasen Chacon and Graham Pearson dispatched of Anh Hoang and Ben Cree, 8-2, at the top flight. Rookie Elijah Gregory and Mason Robb teamed for a convincing 8-1 triumph over Enrique Smalley and Lorward Choi at second doubles. Sophomores Logan Glass and Tate Godwin claimed a narrow 9-8 decision over the Cavaliers' Leopoldo Lucero and Grayson Chumley.

Godwin got the Guilford started on the right foot in singles play with a 6-0, 6-2 first-singles win over Choi. Robb downed Lucero in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, at second singles and Gregory pulled out a 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) win at fourth singles over Montreat's Hoang. Chacon accounted for the Quakers' seventh point with a thrilling 6-7 (8-10), 7-5, 11-9 win over Smalley at fifth singles.

Cree topped Pearson, 6-2, 6-2, at third singles and Chumley stopped Glass, 6-1, 6-1, in the sixth flight to account for Montreat's scoring.,

Coach Dave McCain's Quakers host Methodist University next Sunday (9/24).

Guilford Claims 7-2 Men's Tennis Victory Over Montreat
September 17, 2017 Guilford Claims 7-2 Men's Tennis Victory Over Montreat
Men's Tennis Team Opens Fall Season at Methodist
September 10, 2017 Men's Tennis Team Opens Fall Season at Methodist