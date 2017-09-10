Men's Tennis Team Opens Fall Season at Methodist

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Guilford College's men's tennis team had a strong showing in the Methodist University Fall Invitational, which concluded Sunday. The Quakers competed against seven other schools in the event, including three NCAA Division II schools and Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC)-rival Hampden-Sydney College. The individual tournament featured nine singles and five doubles flights.

While the Division II schools dominated the finals, Guilford's Elijah Gregory advanced to the title match at fourth singles before falling to University of Mount Olive's Sherzod Akramov, 6-2, 6-0. Along the way, Gregory downed foes from Hampden-Sydney and Division II Barton, both in straight sets.

Quakers' sophomore Tate Godwin placed fourth at first singles. The reigning ODAC Rookie of the Year fell to Mount Olive's Jose Cortijos Planas, 6-3, 6-1, in the semifinals and lost to Hampden-Sydney's Matthew Moody, 6-1, 1-6, 10-4 in the third-place match.

Guilford's Chasen Chacon won the fifth-singles consolation bracket and placed fifth in his flight. Logan Glass claimed the same position at seventh singles and Kane Mills took down a rival from Belmont Abbey College in straight sets to place fifth at ninth singles.

Gregory and Mason Robb reached the third-place match of the second doubles flight. Godwin and Glass were in the third-place bout at third singles. The results are not known. Mills and Jarad Gandy finished fourth place at fifth doubles.

Coach Dave McCain's Quakers host Montreat College Sunday (9/17) at 2:00 p.m. on the McMichael Centennial Class Courts.