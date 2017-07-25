Guilford Men's Tennis Team Honored for Academic Excellence

TEMPE, Ariz. – Guilford College and four Quakers' student-athletes were among the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's (ITA) 2017 All-Academic Teams and Scholar-Athletes announced Tuesday. In all, 720 teams and 3,908 student-athletes across all five divisions of college tennis were honored.
The ITA All-Academic Team award is open to any ITA program with a cumulative team grade point average of 3.20 or above (on a 4.00 scale). All varsity letter winners factored into the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year (including fall 2016 and spring 2017).
In order to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status a player must meet the following criteria:
- be a varsity letter winner
- have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year
- have been enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters (including freshman through senior year)
The Quakers' men's tennis team, coached by Dave McCain, posted a 3.35 team grade point average for the 2016-17 academic year. The following students earned ITA Scholar-Athlete commendation: Senior Levi Bruff, senior Mason Church, freshman Tate Godwin, and senior Aaron Smedley. Bruff, Church, and Smedley also earned the honor in 2014-15.