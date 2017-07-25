Guilford Men's Tennis Team Honored for Academic Excellence

TEMPE, Ariz. – Guilford College and four Quakers' student-athletes were among the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's (ITA) 2017 All-Academic Teams and Scholar-Athletes announced Tuesday. In all, 720 teams and 3,908 student-athletes across all five divisions of college tennis were honored.

The ITA All-Academic Team award is open to any ITA program with a cumulative team grade point average of 3.20 or above (on a 4.00 scale). All varsity letter winners factored into the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year (including fall 2016 and spring 2017).

In order to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status a player must meet the following criteria:

be a varsity letter winner

have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year

have been enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters (including freshman through senior year)

The Quakers' men's tennis team, coached by Dave McCain, posted a 3.35 team grade point average for the 2016-17 academic year. The following students earned ITA Scholar-Athlete commendation: Senior Levi Bruff, senior Mason Church, freshman Tate Godwin, and senior Aaron Smedley. Bruff, Church, and Smedley also earned the honor in 2014-15.