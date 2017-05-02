Guilford Blanks Randolph To Reach ODAC Men's Tennis Semifinals

Tate Godwin '20 (Katy Holt '19 photo)

May 02, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Tate Godwin's straight-set, first-singles win clinched Guilford College's 5-0 men's tennis triumph over Randolph College Tuesday in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Tournament quarterfinals.

The victory sends the third-seeded Quakers (11-5) into a Saturday (5/6) semifinal match versus second-seeded Bridgewater College, a 5-0 winner over number-seven Lynchburg College Tuesday. Randolph ends the season with a 10-6 overall record.

Godwin teamed with Mesa Martorell to help the Quakers sweep the three doubles matches by matching 8-4 scores. The Guilford tandem overcame an early deficit and pulled away down the stretch against the WildCats' Bradley Strober and Doug Corbett. Guilford's second-doubles unit of Chasen Chacon and Graham Pearson built a 7-2 margin before Randolph's J.T. von Seggern and Kyle Unruh fought back to win the next two games. The Quakers captured the next game to seal the home team's second point. Guilford's Levi Bruff and Aaron Smedley improved to 7-2 at third doubles this spring with a victory over Trevor Johnson and Tuan Tran.

Armed with a 3-0 advantage, Guilford needed just two singles wins to clinch their third ODAC Tournament semifinal berth in four seasons. Smedley dispatched of Johnson at third singles, 6-1, 6-2. Godwin followed with a 6-1, 6-0 triumph over Strober at first singles, which halted the match.

Coach Dave McCain's Quakers fell to Bridgewater in the regular-season meeting between the two teams, 5-4.

Randolph-Macon College hosts the ODAC Tournament semifinals and finals in Ashland, Virginia, May 6-7.

