Quakers' Men's Tennis Team Stops Virginia Wesleyan, 6-0

Mason Church '17 (Ava Nadel '17 photo)
Apr 27, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College's men's tennis team closed the regular season Thursday with a 6-0 win over visiting Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Virginia Wesleyan College.

The match twice rescheduled due by rain consisted of six singles matches played to completion in an effort to play the match prior to forecast rain in Greensboro.

The Quakers' Tate Godwin and Aaron Smedley made quick work at first and third singles, respectively. Godwin dispatched of the Marlins' Paul Gladstone, 6-0, 6-0, and Smedley topped Drew Fairbanks by the same score. Guilford's Jon-Anthony Thomas and Mason Church downed Joe Holloway and Dennis Willis at fourth and sixth singles, respectively, by matching 6-1, 6-1 scores.

Mesa Martorell won the second-singles match, 6-1, 6-2, over Virginia Wesleyan's Andreas Combos. Captain Levi Bruff, one of three four seniors playing their final regular-season home contest, won the fifth-singles contest over Jake Morgan, 6-3, 6-0.

Coach Dave McCain's Quakers (10-5, 8-2 ODAC) will host an opening-round ODAC Tournament match next Tuesday or Wednesday. The tournament pairings will be announced Sunday (4/30) evening.

