Guilford Tops Lynchburg for Sixth Men's Tennis Win in Eight Matches

Mesa Martorell '18 (Katy Holt '19 photo)
Apr 09, 2017

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Guilford College's men's tennis team captured its sixth win in eight matches Sunday with an 8-1 victory at Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC)-rival Lynchburg College Sunday. The Quakers move to 8-5 (6-2 ODAC) with the win, while the Hornets drop to 4-10 (2-5 ODAC).

Guilford captured two of three doubles tilts for an early advantage and then won all six singles matches. Tate Godwin and Mesa Martorell posted an 8-3 win over Lynchburg's Zack Shane and Andrew Link at first singles. The Quakers' Aaron Smedley and Levi Bruff downed Dominick Gutierrez and Nick Savino, 8-0.

Lynchburg won its lone point at second doubles where Alex Ferraccio and Juan Borga claimed an 8-4 triumph over Chasen Chacon and Graham Pearson.

Godwin rallied for a 6-7, 6-2, 7-5 first-singles win over Borga and Mason Church had a tight, 9-7 pro-set victory over Ferraccio at sixth singles. The remaining four singles were determined in straight sets. Guilford's Martorell, Bruff and Smedley joined Godwin as winners in both singles and doubles.

Coach Dave McCain's Quakers visit league-rival Randolph College Saturday (4/15) at 1:00 p.m.

