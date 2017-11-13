Guilford Men’s Soccer Season Review

The Guilford College men's soccer team finished 2017 with a 2-16 record and a 2-7 record in Old Dominion Athletic Conference games.

The Quakers' record, however, does not reflect the team's competitiveness. Nine of GC's losses were by one goal, including one overtime defeat (at Averett) and a number of others in the final minutes of play.

Coach Corey Speed's team earned its first win on Sept. 23 when the Quakers bested visiting Shenandoah, 3-2. Brayden Currin recorded the game-winner in the 66th minute. On the scoring play, Currin shot in a rebound in front of the net after the SU goalkeeper stopped a free kick by Jason Aguilar . Freshman goalie Zach Van Kampen had two saves for GC in the win.

Three seniors concluded their careers for Guilford: McShane, Edgar Solis and Omar Solis . The trio were honored prior to a 2-1 Senior Night defeat to visiting Randolph.

Up to 23 returnees will be back in 2018--joined by a new recruiting class--as the Quakers look to improve on this season.