Guilford Men’s Soccer Season Review

Guilford Men's Soccer Class of 2018: Edgar Solis, Omar Solis, Michael McShane (Katy Holt '19 photo)
Guilford Men's Soccer Class of 2018: Edgar Solis, Omar Solis, Michael McShane (Katy Holt '19 photo)
Nov 13, 2017
The Guilford College men's soccer team finished 2017 with a 2-16 record and a 2-7 record in Old Dominion Athletic Conference games.
 
The Quakers' record, however, does not reflect the team's competitiveness. Nine of GC's losses were by one goal, including one overtime defeat (at Averett) and a number of others in the final minutes of play.
 
Coach Corey Speed's team earned its first win on Sept. 23 when the Quakers bested visiting Shenandoah, 3-2. Brayden Currin recorded the game-winner in the 66th minute. On the scoring play, Currin shot in a rebound in front of the net after the SU goalkeeper stopped a free kick by Jason Aguilar. Freshman goalie Zach Van Kampen had two saves for GC in the win.
 
On Oct. 11, Guilford picked up another ODAC win at Emory Henry, 2-1. Ricky Aguilar and Omar Solis tallied first half goals in the victory. Michael McShane had three saves and earned the win in goal.
 
Ricky Aguilar led the Quaker offense. He scored five goals and dished two assists during the year. Omar Solis contributed nine points (three goals, three assists) and Jason Aguilar netted eight points (three goals, two assists).
 
Three seniors concluded their careers for Guilford: McShane, Edgar Solis and Omar Solis. The trio were honored prior to a 2-1 Senior Night defeat to visiting Randolph.
 
Up to 23 returnees will be back in 2018--joined by a new recruiting class--as the Quakers look to improve on this season.

 

Guilford Men’s Soccer Season Review
November 13, 2017 Guilford Men’s Soccer Season Review
Men's Soccer Edged on Senior Night by Randolph
October 24, 2017 Men's Soccer Edged on Senior Night by Randolph
Men's Soccer Drops ODAC Match at W&L
October 21, 2017 Men's Soccer Drops ODAC Match at W&L
Men's Soccer Falls at ODAC Leader Lynchburg, 4-0
October 18, 2017 Men's Soccer Falls at ODAC Leader Lynchburg, 4-0
Guilford Falls to Visiting Bridgewater, 2-0, in ODAC Men's Soccer
October 14, 2017 Guilford Falls to Visiting Bridgewater, 2-0, in ODAC Men's Soccer
Men's Soccer Rallies for 2-1 Win at Emory & Henry
October 11, 2017 Men's Soccer Rallies for 2-1 Win at Emory & Henry
Men's Soccer Falls to EMU, 6-2
October 7, 2017 Men's Soccer Falls to EMU, 6-2
Second-Half Penalty Kick Pushes Maroons Past Guilford, 2-1, in ODAC Men's Soccer
October 4, 2017 Second-Half Penalty Kick Pushes Maroons Past Guilford, 2-1, in ODAC Men's Soccer
Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
October 1, 2017 Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
Tigers Rally Past Men's Soccer, 2-1
September 30, 2017 Tigers Rally Past Men's Soccer, 2-1
Men's Soccer Opens ODAC Play With 3-2 Win Over Shenandoah
September 23, 2017 Men's Soccer Opens ODAC Play With 3-2 Win Over Shenandoah
Kruger’s Goal Pushes Pacers Past Men’s Soccer, 1-0
September 20, 2017 Kruger’s Goal Pushes Pacers Past Men’s Soccer, 1-0
Pfeiffer Hangs On For 2-1 Men's Soccer Win Over Guilford
September 18, 2017 Pfeiffer Hangs On For 2-1 Men's Soccer Win Over Guilford
Men's Soccer Falls at John Wesley, 4-2
September 16, 2017 Men's Soccer Falls at John Wesley, 4-2
Methodist Nips Men's Soccer, 2-1
September 13, 2017 Methodist Nips Men's Soccer, 2-1
Big Second Half Lifts Greensboro To Men's Soccer Win at Guilford
September 10, 2017 Big Second Half Lifts Greensboro To Men's Soccer Win at Guilford
Averett Hands Men’s Soccer Overtime Defeat, 1-0
September 8, 2017 Averett Hands Men’s Soccer Overtime Defeat, 1-0
Men's Soccer Felled by Ferrum in the 90th Minute
September 6, 2017 Men's Soccer Felled by Ferrum in the 90th Minute
Birmingham Southern Drops Guilford in Men's Soccer
September 2, 2017 Birmingham Southern Drops Guilford in Men's Soccer
Guilford Drops Men's Soccer Season Opener, 1-0
September 1, 2017 Guilford Drops Men's Soccer Season Opener, 1-0
Guilford Picked Ninth in ODAC Men's Soccer Poll
August 17, 2017 Guilford Picked Ninth in ODAC Men's Soccer Poll
Guilford Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Excellence
July 13, 2017 Guilford Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Excellence