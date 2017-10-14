Guilford Falls to Visiting Bridgewater, 2-0, in ODAC Men's Soccer

Brayden Currin '19 (Photo by Deanna Lassiter '20)
Brayden Currin '19 (Photo by Deanna Lassiter '20)

Scoring Summary

1st - 39:30 - Thomas White (Bridgewater (Va.))
2nd - 73:37 - Marc Almeida (Bridgewater (Va.))

Game Leaders

Bridgewater (Va.)
G: 2 Players (#13, #19 - 1)
A: 2 Players (#8, #19 - 1)
Sh: Thomas White - 3
Sv: Quentin Boric - 7
Guilford
G: N/A
A: N/A
Sh: Brayden Currin - 4
Sv: Michael McShane - 4

Team Stats

Bridgewater (Va.)
Guilford

Shots (on goal)

8 (6)
15 (7)

Saves

7
4

Fouls

11
10

Corner Kicks

6
5

Offsides

1
0
full stats
Oct 14, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Thomas White notched a goal and an assist in Bridgewater College's 2-0 men's soccer win at Guilford College Saturday evening.

With the win, the Eagles moved to 7-7 and 4-2 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action. The Quakers dropped to 2-13 and 2-4 in league play.

The Eagles recorded their first goal in the 40th minute. On the scoring play, White headed in a free kick from 40 yards out by Andrew Knoll. The score stayed 1-0 at halftime. 

Bridgewater tallied its second goal at the 73:37 mark. White crossed a ball from the right side that deflected off a Quakers' defender and to Marc Almeida. He finished past Guilford goalkeeper Michael McShane.

Guilford had the edge in shots, 15-8. Brayden Currin took a team-high four shots for the home club. The Eagles led in corner kicks, 6-5.

McShane collected four saves for Guilford. Winning goalkeeper Quentin Boric stopped seven shots for Bridgewater.

The Quakers return to action on Wednesday (10/18) at Lynchburg. Game time is 7 p.m.

 

Guilford Falls to Visiting Bridgewater, 2-0, in ODAC Men's Soccer
