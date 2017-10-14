Guilford Falls to Visiting Bridgewater, 2-0, in ODAC Men's Soccer

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Thomas White notched a goal and an assist in Bridgewater College's 2-0 men's soccer win at Guilford College Saturday evening.

With the win, the Eagles moved to 7-7 and 4-2 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action. The Quakers dropped to 2-13 and 2-4 in league play.

The Eagles recorded their first goal in the 40th minute. On the scoring play, White headed in a free kick from 40 yards out by Andrew Knoll. The score stayed 1-0 at halftime.

Bridgewater tallied its second goal at the 73:37 mark. White crossed a ball from the right side that deflected off a Quakers' defender and to Marc Almeida. He finished past Guilford goalkeeper Michael McShane.

Guilford had the edge in shots, 15-8. Brayden Currin took a team-high four shots for the home club. The Eagles led in corner kicks, 6-5.

McShane collected four saves for Guilford. Winning goalkeeper Quentin Boric stopped seven shots for Bridgewater.

The Quakers return to action on Wednesday (10/18) at Lynchburg. Game time is 7 p.m.