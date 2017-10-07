Men's Soccer Falls to EMU, 6-2

Jake Grieco '19 (Katy Holt '19 photo)
Scoring Summary

1st - 7:16 - Juan Luna (East. Mennonite)
1st - 14:07 - Daniel Obour (East. Mennonite)
1st - 23:45 - A.J. Hawkins (Guilford)
1st - 36:09 - Caleb Oakes (East. Mennonite)
2nd - 53:33 - David Shafer (East. Mennonite)
2nd - 62:36 - Jake Grieco (Guilford)
2nd - 73:03 - Jesus Trejo (East. Mennonite)
2nd - 78:56 - Caleb Oakes (East. Mennonite)

Game Leaders

East. Mennonite
G: Caleb Oakes - 2
A: 4 Players (#9, #12, #13, #27 - 1)
Sh: 3 Players (#9, #11, #13 - 4)
Sv: Cody Martin - 2
Guilford
G: 2 Players (#9, #21 - 1)
A: 2 Players (#5, #11 - 1)
Sh: Ricky Aguilar - 5
Sv: Zach Van Kampen - 8

Team Stats

East. Mennonite
Guilford

Shots (on goal)

32 (16)
10 (4)

Saves

2
10

Fouls

6
3

Corner Kicks

13
5

Offsides

0
2
full stats
Oct 07, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Caleb Oakes scored two goals and David Shafer netted a goal and an assist as Eastern Mennonite won at Guilford College, 6-2, on Saturday night.

The Quakers moved to 1-12 and 1-3 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference action. EMU, which had eight players record points in the contest, improved to 8-3 and 2-2.

Juan Luna scored in the seventh minute for the Royals. Shafer fired a cross to the front of the goal and Luna finished from a short distance. EMU pushed the lead to 2-0 at the 14:07 mark. Daniel Obour scored the goal after he put back a rebound off a shot from teammate Nik Turner.

The Quakers countered in the 24th minute after A.J. Hawkins fired a blast from 20 yards. Omar Solis earned the assist off his throw-in.

Eastern Mennonite tallied the final goal of the first half at the 36:09 mark. Oakes headed in a corner kick from Joshua Chiquillo on the scoring play.

Shafer tallied an unassisted goal in the 54th minute. In the 63rd minute, Guilford's Jake Grieco headed home a corner kick from Jason Aguilar to cut the deficit to 4-2.

The Royals scored on a free kick by Jesus Trejo at 73:03. Oakes later headed-in a cross from Daniel Howard for the game's final goal.

EMU led in shots (32-10) and corner kicks (13-5). 

Zach Van Kampen played the first 76:37 for Guilford. He allowed five goals and made eight saves and earned the defeat. Michael McShane played the last 13:23. He gave up one goal and collected one save.

The Quakers return to action on Wednesday (10/11) at Emory & Henry. Game time is 6:30 p.m.

Men's Soccer Falls to EMU, 6-2
