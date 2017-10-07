Men's Soccer Falls to EMU, 6-2

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Caleb Oakes scored two goals and David Shafer netted a goal and an assist as Eastern Mennonite won at Guilford College, 6-2, on Saturday night.

The Quakers moved to 1-12 and 1-3 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference action. EMU, which had eight players record points in the contest, improved to 8-3 and 2-2.

Juan Luna scored in the seventh minute for the Royals. Shafer fired a cross to the front of the goal and Luna finished from a short distance. EMU pushed the lead to 2-0 at the 14:07 mark. Daniel Obour scored the goal after he put back a rebound off a shot from teammate Nik Turner.

The Quakers countered in the 24th minute after A.J. Hawkins fired a blast from 20 yards. Omar Solis earned the assist off his throw-in.

Eastern Mennonite tallied the final goal of the first half at the 36:09 mark. Oakes headed in a corner kick from Joshua Chiquillo on the scoring play.

Shafer tallied an unassisted goal in the 54th minute. In the 63rd minute, Guilford's Jake Grieco headed home a corner kick from Jason Aguilar to cut the deficit to 4-2.

The Royals scored on a free kick by Jesus Trejo at 73:03. Oakes later headed-in a cross from Daniel Howard for the game's final goal.

EMU led in shots (32-10) and corner kicks (13-5).

Zach Van Kampen played the first 76:37 for Guilford. He allowed five goals and made eight saves and earned the defeat. Michael McShane played the last 13:23. He gave up one goal and collected one save.

The Quakers return to action on Wednesday (10/11) at Emory & Henry. Game time is 6:30 p.m.