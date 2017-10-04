Second-Half Penalty Kick Pushes Maroons Past Guilford, 2-1, in ODAC Men's Soccer

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Marshall Hodge's penalty kick in the 63rd minute lifted visiting Roanoke College past Guilford College, 2-1, in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's soccer action Wednesday.

The Maroons (7-4-1, 2-1 ODAC) took a 1-0 halftime lead on substitute Jon-Cody Mactutus' strike from 15 yards out in the 39th minute. The sophomore was unmarked when he received a touch pass from Cole Thornton and blasted the ball across the penalty area to the lower corner of the goal to his left.

Roanoke had 12 of the opening frame's 15 shots and held a 22-6 overall advantage, but the Quakers (1-11, 1-2 ODAC) tied the match on a brilliant individual effort by sophomore Ricky Aguilar. The Quakers' forward collected the ball in his defensive third of the field and then carried the ball up the sideline. He juked past a defender and ripped rip a well-placed, left-footed tally past a helpless keeper. Aguilar's team-leading fourth goal of the year knotted the score at 1-1 in the 53rd minute.

The Maroons controlled possession for much of the match but only put seven of their shots on goal. Guilford goalie Zach Van Kampen stopped four shots and defender Jake Grieco earned a team save with his clearance off the back line late in the first half.

Roanoke netminder Nick Tadros recorded one save in 90 minutes.

Coach Cory Speed's Quakers host league-rival Eastern Mennonite University Saturday (10/7) at 7:30 p.m.