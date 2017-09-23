Men's Soccer Opens ODAC Play With 3-2 Win Over Shenandoah

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Jason Aguilar scored one goal and assisted on the game-winning tally in Guilford College's 3-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's soccer win over Shenandoah University Saturday night.

The Quakers garnered their first win of the year and are now 1-9 (1-0 ODAC). The Hornets dropped to 2-6 (0-1 ODAC) with their fifth straight setback.

Aguilar opened the game's scoring in the 18th minute. From 15 yards out, he volleyed home a cross from Enrique Gudino on the scoring play. The game remained 1-0 at halftime.

Shenandoah countered with a score by Ben Chisum at the 53:40 mark. Chisum launched a free kick from 29 yards that got past Quakers' goalkeeper Zach Van Kampen. Thirteen seconds later, a miscue by the Guilford defense resulted in an own goal and a 2-1 Hornets' lead.

Guilford, however, responded with a score by Omar Solis in the 56th minute. Solis chipped a shot from 20 yards out that skirted through goalie Sam Fischer's hands after the rookie initially caught the ball while falling backward into the goal.

Brayden Currin recorded the game-winner in the 66th minute. On the play, Currin shot in a rebound in front of the net after Fischer stopped a free kick by Aguilar.

Shenandoah led in shots (11-8) and corner kicks (6-2).

Van Kampen had two saves for GC. Fischer stopped five Guilford shots.

The Quakers return to action at Hampden-Sydney College next Saturday (9/30).