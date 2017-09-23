Men's Soccer Opens ODAC Play With 3-2 Win Over Shenandoah

Guilford College Men's Soccer Team (Katy Holt '18 photo)
Guilford College Men's Soccer Team (Katy Holt '18 photo)

Scoring Summary

1st - 17:43 - Jason Aguilar (Guilford)
2nd - 53:40 - Ben Chisum (Shenandoah)
2nd - 54:33 - TEAM (Shenandoah)
2nd - 55:49 - Omar Solis (Guilford)
2nd - 65:56 - Brayden Currin (Guilford)

Game Leaders

Shenandoah
G: 2 Players (#6, #TM - 1)
A: N/A
Sh: Brian Maye - 4
Sv: Sam Fischer - 5
Guilford
G: 3 Players (#5, #11, #13 - 1)
A: 2 Players (#11, #20 - 1)
Sh: 2 Players (#5, #31 - 2)
Sv: Zach Van Kampen - 2

Team Stats

Shenandoah
Guilford

Shots (on goal)

11 (4)
8 (8)

Saves

5
2

Fouls

19
16

Corner Kicks

6
2

Offsides

4
2
full stats
Sep 23, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Jason Aguilar scored one goal and assisted on the game-winning tally in Guilford College's 3-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's soccer win over Shenandoah University Saturday night. 

The Quakers garnered their first win of the year and are now 1-9 (1-0 ODAC). The Hornets dropped to 2-6 (0-1 ODAC) with their fifth straight setback.

Aguilar opened the game's scoring in the 18th minute. From 15 yards out, he volleyed home a cross from Enrique Gudino on the scoring play. The game remained 1-0 at halftime.

Shenandoah countered with a score by Ben Chisum at the 53:40 mark. Chisum launched a free kick from 29 yards that got past Quakers' goalkeeper Zach Van Kampen. Thirteen seconds later, a miscue by the Guilford defense resulted in an own goal and a 2-1 Hornets' lead.

Guilford, however, responded with a score by Omar Solis in the 56th minute. Solis chipped a shot from 20 yards out that skirted through goalie Sam Fischer's hands after the rookie initially caught the ball while falling backward into the goal. 

Brayden Currin recorded the game-winner in the 66th minute. On the play, Currin shot in a rebound in front of the net after Fischer stopped a free kick by Aguilar. 

Shenandoah led in shots (11-8) and corner kicks (6-2).

Van Kampen had two saves for GC. Fischer stopped five Guilford shots.

The Quakers return to action at Hampden-Sydney College next Saturday (9/30).

September 23, 2017 Men's Soccer Opens ODAC Play With 3-2 Win Over Shenandoah
