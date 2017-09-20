Kruger’s Goal Pushed Pacers Past Men’s Soccer, 1-0

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Issac Kruger scored a first half goal to lead William Peace University to a 1-0 win over the Guilford College men's soccer team on Wednesday night. The Quakers dropped to 0-9 and the Pacers moved to 5-2-1.

Kruger opened the game's scoring in the 31st minute. Chris Deleon crossed a ball to the far post that Kruger headed in for the score. The match remained 1-0 at halftime.

Michael McShane (0-2) started in goal for the Quakers and made five saves. William Peace's Christian Ortiz (5-2-1) stopped five shots as well.

William Peace led in shots, 16-15. Guilford led in corner kicks, 5-3. Omar Solis had seven shots for GC.

The Quakers host Shenandoah University on Saturday (9/23). The ODAC match begins at 7 p.m.