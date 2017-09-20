Kruger’s Goal Pushed Pacers Past Men’s Soccer, 1-0

Scoring Summary
1st - 30:24 - Isaac Kruger (William Peace)
Game Leaders
William Peace
G: Isaac Kruger - 1
A: Chris Deleon - 1
Sh: Chris Deleon - 8
Sv: Christian Ortiz - 5
Guilford
G: N/A
A: N/A
Sh: Omar Solis - 7
Sv: Michael McShane - 5
Team Stats
William Peace
Guilford
Shots (on goal)
16 (6)
15 (6)
Saves
6
5
Fouls
7
6
Corner Kicks
3
5
Offsides
3
2
GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Issac Kruger scored a first half goal to lead William Peace University to a 1-0 win over the Guilford College men's soccer team on Wednesday night. The Quakers dropped to 0-9 and the Pacers moved to 5-2-1.
Kruger opened the game's scoring in the 31st minute. Chris Deleon crossed a ball to the far post that Kruger headed in for the score. The match remained 1-0 at halftime.
Michael McShane (0-2) started in goal for the Quakers and made five saves. William Peace's Christian Ortiz (5-2-1) stopped five shots as well.
William Peace led in shots, 16-15. Guilford led in corner kicks, 5-3. Omar Solis had seven shots for GC.
The Quakers host Shenandoah University on Saturday (9/23). The ODAC match begins at 7 p.m.