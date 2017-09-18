Pfeiffer Hangs On For 2-1 Men's Soccer Win Over Guilford

Leke Ademoyero '19 (left), Jason Aguilar '21 (right) (Katy Holt '19 photo)
Leke Ademoyero '19 (left), Jason Aguilar '21 (right) (Katy Holt '19 photo)

Scoring Summary

1st - 4:55 - Chris Brown (Pfeiffer)
2nd - 47:50 - Felix Erana (Pfeiffer)
2nd - 78:18 - Jason Aguilar (Guilford)

Game Leaders

Pfeiffer
G: 2 Players (#10, #17 - 1)
A: Arian Cindahl - 1
Sh: Arian Cindahl - 4
Sv: Tomas Correa - 1
Guilford
G: Jason Aguilar - 1
A: Ricky Aguilar - 1
Sh: Ricky Aguilar - 2
Sv: Zach Van Kampen - 4

Team Stats

Pfeiffer
Guilford

Shots (on goal)

15 (7)
3 (2)

Saves

1
5

Fouls

11
11

Corner Kicks

3
3

Offsides

6
2
full stats
Sep 18, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Visiting Pfeiffer University scored an early goal in both halves and held on for a 2-1 men's soccer win at Guilford College Monday night.

The Falcons (1-3) gained their first win as an NCAA Division III member in the first men's soccer meeting between the former Carolinas Conference rivals since 1988.

Pfeiffer scored in the fifth minute when Chris Brown converted a penalty kick. The teams were scoreless for the remainder of the half, but the Falcons held a 9-1 edge in shots.

Another Quakers' foul near the goal resulted in what proved the game-winner 2:50 into the second half. Arian Cindahl's free kick from 25 yards out was blocked, but Felix Erana-Garcia ran onto the ball and slotted it past Guilford goalie Zach Van Kampen for a 2-1 Pfeiffer lead.

Pfeiffer's central defense throttled Guilford for most of the night, but the Quakers got on the board with 12:32 remaining. Guilford's Ricky Aguilar chipped a pass ahead to teammate Jason Aguilar, who beat oncoming Falcons goalie Tomas Correa to the ball and popped it into the empty goal from 25 yards out.

Pfeiffer regained control for the remaining time and finished with a 15-3 edge in shots. The teams had three corner kicks apiece. Correa made one save.

Van Kampen stopped four shots before exiting the game with an injury soon after Pfeiffer's second goal. His replacement, Michael McShane, had one save in 40 scoreless minutes.

Coach Cory Speed's Quakers host William Peace University Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

