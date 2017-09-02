Birmingham Southern Drops Guilford in Men's Soccer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Senior Adam Clausen scored twice in a six-minute span of the second half to lift host Birmingham Southern College to a 3-0 soccer victory over Guilford College Saturday in the Labor Day Classic.

After a scoreless opening half that saw the host Panthers hold an 8-6 edge in shots, Clausen fielded a lofted pass from Matthew Lansdell and beat Quakers' goalie Zach Van Kampen with a well-placed shot in the goal's bottom left corner. He doubled the Panthers' lead less than six minutes later off a Jackson Lynn assist.

Carson Shields closed the scoring in the 88th minute when he collected a rebound off a Will Gannaway shot in the penalty area and kicked it into the net.

Birmingham Southern (0-2) held a 16-12 shots edge and had seven of the game's 10 corner kicks. Goalie Galen Curry made seven saves for the shutout.

Van Kampen had five stops for the Quakers (0-2), who return to host Ferrum College Wednesday (9/6) in their home opener.