Birmingham Southern Drops Guilford in Men's Soccer

Edgar Solis '18
Scoring Summary

2nd - 60:39 - Adam Clausen (Birmingham Southern)
2nd - 66:37 - Adam Clausen (Birmingham Southern)
2nd - 87:42 - Carson Shields (Birmingham Southern)

Game Leaders

Guilford
G: N/A
A: N/A
Sh: Enrique Gudino - 5
Sv: Zach Van Kampen - 5
Birmingham Southern
G: Adam Clausen - 2
A: 3 Players (#2, #17, #25 - 1)
Sh: 2 Players (#7, #17 - 3)
Sv: Galen Curry - 7

Team Stats

Guilford
Birmingham Southern

Shots (on goal)

12 (7)
16 (9)

Saves

6
7

Fouls

14
6

Corner Kicks

3
7

Offsides

5
4
Sep 02, 2017

 

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Senior Adam Clausen scored twice in a six-minute span of the second half to lift host Birmingham Southern College to a 3-0 soccer victory over Guilford College Saturday in the Labor Day Classic.

After a scoreless opening half that saw the host Panthers hold an 8-6 edge in shots, Clausen fielded a lofted pass from Matthew Lansdell and beat Quakers' goalie Zach Van Kampen with a well-placed shot in the goal's bottom left corner. He doubled the Panthers' lead less than six minutes later off a Jackson Lynn assist.

Carson Shields closed the scoring in the 88th minute when he collected a rebound off a Will Gannaway shot in the penalty area and kicked it into the net.

Birmingham Southern (0-2) held a 16-12 shots edge and had seven of the game's 10 corner kicks. Goalie Galen Curry made seven saves for the shutout.

Van Kampen had five stops for the Quakers (0-2), who return to host Ferrum College Wednesday (9/6) in their home opener.

