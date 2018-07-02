Quaker Men's Lacrosse Posted 9-8 Season

The Guilford College men's lacrosse team finished with a 9-8 record for the 2018 season.

The Quakers got off to a 1-2 start and then went on a fantastic winning streak. GC won seven straight games--the longest since 1986--culminating with a 10-4 home victory over Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Shenandoah. Another early-season highlight was a 14-9 result at Virginia Wesleyan on March 10.

At that time Guilford had an 8-2 record, including 2-0 in the ODAC. Bridgewater then bested the Quakers, 14-9. GC then struggled through the rest of the schedule and concluded with a 3-6 mark in conference play.

The final win for GC was a 22-6 trouncing of visiting Randolph College on April 14. The Quakers dished 16 assists in the contest, matching a Guilford single-game record.

The Quakers had two student-athletes, seniors Aswan Bland and Will Forrestal, earn All-ODAC honors. Both were tabbed to the second team.

Bland scored a goal in all 17 Quakers' contests and led the team with a career-high 40 points. Bland also paced Guilford with a personal-best 40 goals, sixth-best among conference leaders. He also contributed 37 ground balls and 10 caused turnovers. Bland, who graduated with a business administration degree, contributed 77 points in his two years with the Quakers. He scored 65 goals and 12 assists in 33 career appearances.

Forrestal, a defenseman, became Guilford's sixth two-time All-ODAC men's lacrosse student-athlete. He contributed three goals and one assist but made his mark as Guilford's' leader with 28 caused turnovers, the ODAC's second-highest figure. Forrestal also paced the Quakers with a career-high 59 ground balls. Forrestal won Guilford's 2018 English Athletic Leadership Award, the school's highest athletics honor, as well as the 2018 George Wynne Most Improved Athlete honor. Forrestal leaves second in school history with 79 career caused turnovers. He also had 19 points (10g, 9a) and 123 ground balls in 65 appearances.

In addition to a winning record, Guilford had many other notable team and individual accomplishments during the year. The Quakers allowed just 9.77 goals-per-game, which is the second-best in program history. Goalkeeper Parker Styles exits Guilford with the best goals-against average mark (9.48) and the most minutes-played (2873) in team history. He started all 17 games for GC.

Zack Berkowitz was second on the team in points with 38. The junior tallied 24 goals and passed 14 assists. Brennan Sweeney netted 10 goals and delivered a team-best 22 helpers for the Quakers. Derek Spaulding, a senior, was second on the club with 27 goals.

Following the season, Tom Carmean resigned his position as Guilford College's head coach. Carmean closed his Guilford career with a 67-61 (.523 winning percentage) mark. He surpassed Guilford Athletics Hall of Famer Geoff Miller as the winningest coach in program history with a 2018 win over Cazenovia College.

Guilford assistant Mark Crisco was named the Quakers' interim head coach. Guilford could return as many as 29 returnees for the 2019 campaign.