Tom Carmean Resigns Guilford Men's Lacrosse Post

Tom Carmean (Ava Nadel '17)
Tom Carmean (Ava Nadel '17)
Jun 01, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Tom Carmean resigned his position as Guilford College's head men's lacrosse coach Friday. The Quakers' career coaching wins departs after eight seasons to work with the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation and its "vs. Cancer" initiative.

Guilford assistant Mark Crisco has been named the Quakers' interim head coach while a national search is conducted to find a permanent replacement. 

Carmean closed his Guilford career with a 67-61 (.523 winning percentage) mark. He surpassed Guilford Athletics Hall of Famer Geoff Miller as the winningest coach in program history with a 2018 win over Cazenovia College. The Quakers posted a 9-8 overall record this past season, which included a seven-game winning streak, Guilford's longest skein since 1986.

The Ithaca, New York, native came to Guilford in June 2010 as the 12th head men's lacrosse coach in school history. The Quakers enjoyed their best season (9-7) since 1993 in 2011 and opened the 2014 campaign with an unprecedented 5-0 record.

In his Guilford tenure, Carmean developed 16 All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) selections, including two-time pick Adam Fiore. Fiore graduated in 2016 ranked third in school history with 212 career points, a 3.93 points per game average. Carmean guided the Quakers to two their first two ODAC Tournament appearances and built up the team's roster, grade point average, and community engagement.

"Tom did a wonderful job reestablishing the Guilford's men's lacrosse program," said Guilford interim athletics director Craig Eilbacher. "We appreciate all he did for the lacrosse program, its student-athletes, and the College. We wish him the best his future endeavors."

Prior to taking over at Guilford, Carmean served 11 seasons as head men's lacrosse coach at Amherst College where he guided the Lord Jeffs to an 82-76 record from 1999-2010. He coached three All-Americans and 25 All-New England Small College Athletic Conference selections during his tenure. An All-America attackman at the University of Massachusetts, Carmean also enjoyed an accomplished professional career and coached two seasons with the Charlotte Hounds, runners-up in the 2013 Major League Lacrosse playoffs.

Crisco recently concluded his fifth season as Carmean's top assistant. The Maryland native has 13 years of lacrosse experience and served as Guilford's defensive and recruiting coordinator. He helped develop eight All-ODAC defensemen and coached a defense that set school records for goals against average and caused turnovers. The Quakers reached the ODAC Tournament in 2015 and 2016.

Prior to joining the Quakers, Crisco spent two seasons as defensive coordinator and volunteer assistant coach at Guilford's league rival, Shenandoah University. A 2011 Stevenson University graduate, he began his collegiate career at Long Island University-Post where he played on the lacrosse team as a defenseman from 2007-09. Crisco helped the Pioneers to the 2009 NCAA Division II National Championship. He graduated from Bel Air (Md.) High School where he earned all-state and All-Harford County honors.

Tom Carmean Resigns Guilford Men's Lacrosse Post
June 1, 2018 Tom Carmean Resigns Guilford Men's Lacrosse Post
Guilford Pair Named to All-ODAC Men's Lacrosse Team
May 10, 2018 Guilford Pair Named to All-ODAC Men's Lacrosse Team
Quakers' Quartet Named Arthur Ashe, Jr. Sports Scholars
May 4, 2018 Quakers' Quartet Named Arthur Ashe, Jr. Sports Scholars
Randolph-Macon Claims 15-9 Men's Lacrosse Win at Guilford
April 28, 2018 Randolph-Macon Claims 15-9 Men's Lacrosse Win at Guilford
Nationally Ranked Washington and Lee Rallies Past Guilford in Men's Lacrosse, 13-8
April 25, 2018 Nationally Ranked Washington and Lee Rallies Past Guilford in Men's Lacrosse, 13-8
Top Student-Athletes Honored at 2018 Quakies Awards
April 22, 2018 Top Student-Athletes Honored at 2018 Quakies Awards
Strong Second Half Helps Hampden-Sydney to Men's Lacrosse Win Over Guilford
April 21, 2018 Strong Second Half Helps Hampden-Sydney to Men's Lacrosse Win Over Guilford
Guilford Wears Out Nets in 22-6 ODAC Men's Lacrosse Win Over Randolph
April 14, 2018 Guilford Wears Out Nets in 22-6 ODAC Men's Lacrosse Win Over Randolph
Lynchburg Downs Visiting Guilford for ODAC Men's Lacrosse Win
April 7, 2018 Lynchburg Downs Visiting Guilford for ODAC Men's Lacrosse Win
#16 Roanoke Holds Off Guilford for 9-5 ODAC Men's Lacrosse Win
April 4, 2018 #16 Roanoke Holds Off Guilford for 9-5 ODAC Men's Lacrosse Win
Guilford Rookie to Play in 2018 World Lacrosse Championships
April 2, 2018 Guilford Rookie to Play in 2018 World Lacrosse Championships
Bridgewater Ends Guilford Men's Lacrosse Winning Streak at Seven
March 31, 2018 Bridgewater Ends Guilford Men's Lacrosse Winning Streak at Seven
Quakers Notch Seventh Straight Men's Lacrosse Win
March 24, 2018 Quakers Notch Seventh Straight Men's Lacrosse Win
Quakers Push Men's Lacrosse Win Streak to Six With Rout of Ferrum
March 17, 2018 Quakers Push Men's Lacrosse Win Streak to Six With Rout of Ferrum
Carmean Sets Guilford Men's Lacrosse Coaching Wins Mark In Win Over Cazenovia
March 14, 2018 Carmean Sets Guilford Men's Lacrosse Coaching Wins Mark In Win Over Cazenovia
Guilford Wins at Virginia Wesleyan, 14-9, in ODAC Men's Lacrosse Opener
March 10, 2018 Guilford Wins at Virginia Wesleyan, 14-9, in ODAC Men's Lacrosse Opener
Guilford Pours in Season-High 21 Goals in Men's Lacrosse Rout of Pfeiffer
March 7, 2018 Guilford Pours in Season-High 21 Goals in Men's Lacrosse Rout of Pfeiffer
Guilford Rolls to 15-6 Men's Lacrosse Win Over Westminster
March 4, 2018 Guilford Rolls to 15-6 Men's Lacrosse Win Over Westminster
Strong Defense, Balanced Offense Lifts Guilford to 8-4 Men's Lacrosse Win at Methodist
February 28, 2018 Strong Defense, Balanced Offense Lifts Guilford to 8-4 Men's Lacrosse Win at Methodist
Southern Virginia Scores 13-12 Men's Lacrosse Win at Guilford
February 24, 2018 Southern Virginia Scores 13-12 Men's Lacrosse Win at Guilford
Balanced Scoring Carries Guilford to 18-8 Men's Lacrosse Win at Greensboro
February 21, 2018 Balanced Scoring Carries Guilford to 18-8 Men's Lacrosse Win at Greensboro
Quakers' Rally Falls Short in Season-Opening Men's Lacrosse Match
February 17, 2018 Quakers' Rally Falls Short in Season-Opening Men's Lacrosse Match
Former Men's Lacrosse Coach Named to North Carolina Lacrosse Hall of Fame
February 13, 2018 Former Men's Lacrosse Coach Named to North Carolina Lacrosse Hall of Fame
Guilford Picked Sixth in ODAC Mens Lacrosse Poll
February 2, 2018 Guilford Picked Sixth in ODAC Mens Lacrosse Poll
182 Named to Fall 2017 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 3, 2018 182 Named to Fall 2017 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Guilford Lacrosse Teams Break Fundraising Goals in Autism Run
October 9, 2017 Guilford Lacrosse Teams Break Fundraising Goals in Autism Run
Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
October 1, 2017 Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive