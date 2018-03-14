Men's Lacrosse Winning Streak Reaches Five With Win Over Cazenovia

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Aswan Bland scored four goals and an assist in Guilford College's 13-6 lacrosse win over visiting Cazenovia College Wednesday. The victory extended the Quakers' winning streak to five, their longest since 2014.

Bland scored three times in the first quarter as Guilford (6-2) opened a 4-0 lead. Shea Ames got the Wildcats (0-2) on the board 44 seconds into the second quarter, but the hosts' defense clamped down and did not allow another goal until Ames scored midway through the third quarter.

Zach Berkowitz scored a goal and an assist in a three-goal burst to send Guilford into the half with a 7-1 lead. Bland's fourth and final goal 63 seconds into the third quarter capped the second of three 4-0 Guilford runs.

Logan Blount took over in goal at halftime for Cazenovia and made five of his game-high 12 saves in the third quarter. Seven fourth-quarter penalties stymied any hope of a Wildcats' comeback and resulted in three extra-man goals by the Quakers. Cazenovia scored the game's final three goals.

Guilford held a 51-19 edge in shots and had eight different goal scorers. George Faller and Charlie Kiley both tallied twice and Berkowitz finished with a goal and two assists. Brennan Sweeney also had one goal and two helpers. The Quakers also had 42 ground balls to the Wildcats' 20 and were led by Michael Hickner's five pickups. Matt Bowen caused a game-high three turnovers. Parker Styles yielded three goals and made five saves in 51 minutes of work before Jack Rogers finished the game in goal.

Ames led Cazenovia's offense with three goals and an assist. Brock Post scored twice and Joe Timm had a goal and two assists. Jeff Bain won 12-of-20 face-offs and had a team-best five ground balls. Jared Hurlbutt started in goal and made five saves before Blount took over.

Coach Tom Carmean's Quakers host Ferrum College Saturday (3/17) at 1:00 p.m.