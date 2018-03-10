Guilford Wins at Virginia Wesleyan, 14-9, in ODAC Men's Lacrosse Opener

Zach Berkowitz '19 (Photo by Emily Zegel '18)
Zach Berkowitz '19 (Photo by Emily Zegel '18)

Game Leaders

Va. Wesleyan
G: Nick Zepko - 6
A: 2 Players (#10, #24 - 2)
Sv: Cory Austin - 6
GB: Tyler Conn - 8
Guilford
G: 2 Players (#4, #40 - 3)
A: 4 Players (#4, #11, #16, #20 - 2)
Sv: Parker Styles - 18
GB: Michael Hickner - 5

Team Stats

Guilford
Va. Wesleyan

Shots

46
46

Ground Balls

26
31

Saves

18
10

Clears

24-30
16-18

Turnovers

21
11

Face Offs Won

15
12

Man Up

2-5
2-7
full stats
Mar 10, 2018

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Zach Berkowitz and Derek Spaulding scored three goals apiece in Guilford College's 14-9 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) lacrosse victory Saturday in both teams' league opener.

The Marlins (2-4, 0-1 ODAC) had a 4-3 lead after the end of one quarter, but the Quakers (5-2, 1-0 ODAC) outscored the hosts 10-4 over the next two periods. Aswan Bland netted both of his scores in Guilford's five-goal second quarter that sent the Quakers into the half with an 8-5 advantage.

The teams traded scores early in the third quarter before Berkowitz and Spaulding combined on four goals and opened a 13-6 Guilford lead. Nick Zepko scored twice 10 seconds apart to get Virginia Wesleyan to within 13-8, but the Marlins drew no closer.

Berkowitz added two assists for his second straight five-point game. Bland and Joe Eggleston both added two scores. Brennan Sweeney chipped in with a goal and two assists. Connor Leamey won six of seven face-offs. Michael Hickner added nine face-off wins and five ground balls. Parker Styles made 18 saves in goal, his second-highest total of the season.

Virginia Wesleyan's Zepko led all scorers with six goals on nine shots. Tyler Conn chipped in a goal, an assist, and a game-high eight ground balls. Goalie Chris McTague had four saves in just over a half of work before Cory Austin entered the cage to make six stops in the final 24 minutes.

Coach Tom Carmean's Quakers seek their fifth straight win Wednesday (3/14) when they host Cazenovia College at 4:00 p.m.

