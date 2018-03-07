Guilford Pours in Season-High 21 Goals in Men's Lacrosse Rout of Pfeiffer

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Ten Quakers scored as Guilford's men's lacrosse team topped Pfeiffer University in a nonconference game Wednesday, 21-13. The Quakers posted their highest-scoring outing this season. Aswan Bland led Guilford (4-2) with four goals. Connor Sweeney, Zach Berkowitz, and Bryce Craig added three goals apiece.

The Quakers opened the scoring with an early strike from Bland with 13:11 to go in the first quarter. Will Forrestal and Derek Spaulding both tallied consecutive goals in the first as well to put Guilford up, 3-0.

Pfeiffer (3-3) cut the lead to one going into the second quarter, but the Quakers surged again, netting three unanswered goals from Brennan Sweeney, Bland, and Joe Eggleston. Guilford continued to capitalize early and went into halftime with a 12-6 lead.

Late in the third, Connor Sweeney and Zach Berkowitz scored consecutive goals despite being a man down. The Falcons answered with three goals, including man-up scores by Alex Skidmore and Blade Garlow, which the Quakers' lead to 17-11.

Guilford goalie Parker Styles saved six shots and picked up his fourth win of the season.

The Quakers were effective scoring, posting a .412 shot percentage and putting 31 shots on goal (60.8 percent). Guilford picked up 44 ground balls to Pfeiffer's 21, and also won 25 face-offs to the Falcons' 11.

Coach Tom Carmean and the Quakers return to action March 10 where they go on the road to face Virginia Wesleyan University in their first Old Dominion Athletic Conference matchup. The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

-DaeQuan Fitzgerald '19