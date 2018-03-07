Guilford Pours in Season-High 21 Goals in Men's Lacrosse Rout of Pfeiffer

Aswan Bland '19 (John Bell photo, Touch A Life Photography)
Aswan Bland '19 (John Bell photo, Touch A Life Photography)

Game Leaders

Guilford
G: Aswan Bland - 4
A: Zach Berkowitz - 2
Sv: Parker Styles - 6
GB: Michael Hickner - 8
Pfeiffer
G: Blade Garlow - 4
A: Jared Nelson - 3
Sv: Nathan Walker - 7
GB: 5 Players (#3, #14, #17, #25, #87 - 3)

Team Stats

Pfeiffer
Guilford

Shots

33
51

Ground Balls

21
44

Saves

10
9

Clears

12-17
13-17

Turnovers

16
16

Face Offs Won

11
25

Man Up

3-5
0-6
full stats
Mar 07, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Ten Quakers scored as Guilford's men's lacrosse team topped Pfeiffer University in a nonconference game Wednesday, 21-13. The Quakers posted their highest-scoring outing this season. Aswan Bland led Guilford (4-2) with four goals. Connor Sweeney, Zach Berkowitz, and Bryce Craig added three goals apiece.

The Quakers opened the scoring with an early strike from Bland with 13:11 to go in the first quarter. Will Forrestal and Derek Spaulding both tallied consecutive goals in the first as well to put Guilford up, 3-0.

Pfeiffer (3-3) cut the lead to one going into the second quarter, but the Quakers surged again, netting three unanswered goals from Brennan Sweeney, Bland, and Joe Eggleston. Guilford continued to capitalize early and went into halftime with a 12-6 lead.

Late in the third, Connor Sweeney and Zach Berkowitz scored consecutive goals despite being a man down. The Falcons answered with three goals, including man-up scores by Alex Skidmore and Blade Garlow, which the Quakers' lead to 17-11.

Guilford goalie Parker Styles saved six shots and picked up his fourth win of the season.

The Quakers were effective scoring, posting a .412 shot percentage and putting 31 shots on goal (60.8 percent). Guilford picked up 44 ground balls to Pfeiffer's 21, and also won 25 face-offs to the Falcons' 11.

Coach Tom Carmean and the Quakers return to action March 10 where they go on the road to face Virginia Wesleyan University in their first Old Dominion Athletic Conference matchup. The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

-DaeQuan Fitzgerald '19

Guilford Pours in Season-High 21 Goals in Men's Lacrosse Rout of Pfeiffer
March 7, 2018 Guilford Pours in Season-High 21 Goals in Men's Lacrosse Rout of Pfeiffer
Guilford Rolls to 15-6 Men's Lacrosse Win Over Westminster
March 4, 2018 Guilford Rolls to 15-6 Men's Lacrosse Win Over Westminster
Strong Defense, Balanced Offense Lifts Guilford to 8-4 Men's Lacrosse Win at Methodist
February 28, 2018 Strong Defense, Balanced Offense Lifts Guilford to 8-4 Men's Lacrosse Win at Methodist
Southern Virginia Scores 13-12 Men's Lacrosse Win at Guilford
February 24, 2018 Southern Virginia Scores 13-12 Men's Lacrosse Win at Guilford
Balanced Scoring Carries Guilford to 18-8 Men's Lacrosse Win at Greensboro
February 21, 2018 Balanced Scoring Carries Guilford to 18-8 Men's Lacrosse Win at Greensboro
Quakers' Rally Falls Short in Season-Opening Men's Lacrosse Match
February 17, 2018 Quakers' Rally Falls Short in Season-Opening Men's Lacrosse Match
Former Men's Lacrosse Coach Named to North Carolina Lacrosse Hall of Fame
February 13, 2018 Former Men's Lacrosse Coach Named to North Carolina Lacrosse Hall of Fame
Guilford Picked Sixth in ODAC Mens Lacrosse Poll
February 2, 2018 Guilford Picked Sixth in ODAC Mens Lacrosse Poll
182 Named to Fall 2017 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 3, 2018 182 Named to Fall 2017 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Guilford Lacrosse Teams Break Fundraising Goals in Autism Run
October 9, 2017 Guilford Lacrosse Teams Break Fundraising Goals in Autism Run
Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
October 1, 2017 Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive