Guilford Rolls to 15-6 Men's Lacrosse Win Over Westminster

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Aswan Bland and Derek Spaulding scored three goals apiece in Guilford College's 15-6 lacrosse win over visiting Westminster College Sunday afternoon.

Bryce Craig, Joe Eggleston, and Connor Sweeney each tallied twice as the Quakers improved to 3-2 this season. The contest marked Westminster's (0-1) first of the year.

After a sluggish first quarter ended in a 1-1 tie, Guilford reeled off three straight tallies before the Titans' Adrian Culp answered for the visitors. Craig's first goal came five seconds before the half and opened a 5-2 Guilford edge at intermission.

Bland scored all three of his goals in the Quakers' seven-goal third quarter. He netted back-to-back scores five seconds apart, the fastest consecutive goals in Guilford's recorded history. Bland's third and final tally opened a 9-3 Quakers' lead, but Westminster responded with three straight scores and pulled to within 9-6 with 5:58 left in the third.

Sweeney answered for the Quakers two and a half minutes later, which triggered a three-goal eruption over the next two minutes. The late-quarter surge sent the hosts into the final frame with a 12-6 lead.

Zach Berkowitz and Brennan Sweeney both added a goal and an assist in Guilford's second-highest scoring output of the season. The Quakers outshot the Titans, 64-22, and had 45 ground balls to Westminster's 22. Guilford also stymied its guests on all seven extra-man chances. Parker Styles made four saves in nearly 52 minutes of action before yielding to Jack Rogers (3 saves) for the final eight minutes. Will Forrestal forced five Westminster turnovers and collected a game-high eight ground balls. Michael Hickner won 15 of 22 face-offs and had four pickups.

Dante Serra's two goals led Westminster's offense. Goalie Carter Hall did what he could to keep his team in the game with 26 saves and two ground balls.

Coach Tom Carmean's Quakers host Pfeiffer University Wednesday night (3/7) at 6:00 p.m.