Guilford Rolls to 15-6 Men's Lacrosse Win Over Westminster

Derek Spaulding '18, Aswan Bland '19 (John Bell photo, Touch A Life Photography)
Derek Spaulding '18, Aswan Bland '19 (John Bell photo, Touch A Life Photography)

Game Leaders

Guilford
G: 2 Players (#21, #40 - 3)
A: 4 Players (#4, #11, #16, #43 - 1)
Sv: Parker Styles - 4
GB: Will Forrestal - 8
Westminster (Pa.)
G: Serra, Dante - 2
A: Nordby, Tyler - 1
Sv: Hall, Carter - 26
GB: 2 Players (#12, #33 - 3)

Team Stats

Westminster (Pa.)
Guilford

Shots

22
64

Ground Balls

22
45

Saves

26
7

Clears

17-28
21-25

Turnovers

26
14

Face Offs Won

7
18

Man Up

0-7
1-5
full stats
Mar 04, 2018

 

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Aswan Bland and Derek Spaulding scored three goals apiece in Guilford College's 15-6 lacrosse win over visiting Westminster College Sunday afternoon.

Bryce Craig, Joe Eggleston, and Connor Sweeney each tallied twice as the Quakers improved to 3-2 this season. The contest marked Westminster's (0-1) first of the year.

After a sluggish first quarter ended in a 1-1 tie, Guilford reeled off three straight tallies before the Titans' Adrian Culp answered for the visitors. Craig's first goal came five seconds before the half and opened a 5-2 Guilford edge at intermission.

Bland scored all three of his goals in the Quakers' seven-goal third quarter. He netted back-to-back scores five seconds apart, the fastest consecutive goals in Guilford's recorded history. Bland's third and final tally opened a 9-3 Quakers' lead, but Westminster responded with three straight scores and pulled to within 9-6 with 5:58 left in the third.

Sweeney answered for the Quakers two and a half minutes later, which triggered a three-goal eruption over the next two minutes. The late-quarter surge sent the hosts into the final frame with a 12-6 lead.

Zach Berkowitz and Brennan Sweeney both added a goal and an assist in Guilford's second-highest scoring output of the season. The Quakers outshot the Titans, 64-22, and had 45 ground balls to Westminster's 22. Guilford also stymied its guests on all seven extra-man chances. Parker Styles made four saves in nearly 52 minutes of action before yielding to Jack Rogers (3 saves) for the final eight minutes. Will Forrestal forced five Westminster turnovers and collected a game-high eight ground balls. Michael Hickner won 15 of 22 face-offs and had four pickups.

Dante Serra's two goals led Westminster's offense. Goalie Carter Hall did what he could to keep his team in the game with 26 saves and two ground balls.

Coach Tom Carmean's Quakers host Pfeiffer University Wednesday night (3/7) at 6:00 p.m.

Guilford Rolls to 15-6 Men's Lacrosse Win Over Westminster
March 4, 2018 Guilford Rolls to 15-6 Men's Lacrosse Win Over Westminster
Strong Defense, Balanced Offense Lifts Guilford to 8-4 Men's Lacrosse Win at Methodist
February 28, 2018 Strong Defense, Balanced Offense Lifts Guilford to 8-4 Men's Lacrosse Win at Methodist
Southern Virginia Scores 13-12 Men's Lacrosse Win at Guilford
February 24, 2018 Southern Virginia Scores 13-12 Men's Lacrosse Win at Guilford
Balanced Scoring Carries Guilford to 18-8 Men's Lacrosse Win at Greensboro
February 21, 2018 Balanced Scoring Carries Guilford to 18-8 Men's Lacrosse Win at Greensboro
Quakers' Rally Falls Short in Season-Opening Men's Lacrosse Match
February 17, 2018 Quakers' Rally Falls Short in Season-Opening Men's Lacrosse Match
Former Men's Lacrosse Coach Named to North Carolina Lacrosse Hall of Fame
February 13, 2018 Former Men's Lacrosse Coach Named to North Carolina Lacrosse Hall of Fame
Guilford Picked Sixth in ODAC Mens Lacrosse Poll
February 2, 2018 Guilford Picked Sixth in ODAC Mens Lacrosse Poll
182 Named to Fall 2017 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 3, 2018 182 Named to Fall 2017 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Guilford Lacrosse Teams Break Fundraising Goals in Autism Run
October 9, 2017 Guilford Lacrosse Teams Break Fundraising Goals in Autism Run
Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
October 1, 2017 Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive