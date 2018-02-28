Strong Defense, Balanced Offense Lifts Guilford to 8-4 Men's Lacrosse Win at Methodist

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – George Faller scored two goals and an assist in Guilford College's 8-4 lacrosse victory at Methodist University Wednesday.

Senior Parker Styles made 13 saves in goal to help Guilford even its record at 2-2. Methodist, which failed to convert on five man-up opportunities, drops to 0-3 on the season.

The Quakers grabbed a 3-1 lead after the first quarter, but Methodist's Josh Brown tallied 17 seconds into the second quarter, which made it a one-goal game. Guilford, which had seven different goal scorers, reeled off four of the next five goals to end the half, two by Faller. Faller set up a Zach Berkowitz score with 4:03 left in the third quarter, which opened an 8-3 Guilford lead.

Methodist's Matt Layden closed the scoring with 44 seconds left in the third quarter to provide the game's final margin.

The Monarchs outshot the Quakers, 37-28, but did not have an answer for Styles. The senior goalie had defensive help from classmate Will Forrestal, who picked up a game-high seven ground balls. Defensive midfielder Tony Batchler caused four of the Monarchs' 29 turnovers, 11 of which came against the Quakers' ride. Matt Bowen picked up five ground balls for Guilford.

Coach Tom Carmean's Quakers host Westminster (Pa.) College Sunday (3/4) at 1:00 p.m. in the Armfield Athletic Center.