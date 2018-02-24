Southern Virginia Scores 13-12 Men's Lacrosse Win at Guilford

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Tennison Schmidt's goal with 5:11 left in regulation proved the difference in Southern Virginia University's 13-12 men's lacrosse win over host Guilford College Saturday. Schmidt's second goal of the game broke the eighth and final tie in a contest that went down to the wire and featured six lead changes.

Both teams had solid scoring chances in the final five minutes and both goalies stood tall. The Quakers' Parker Styles made an acrobatic and improbable stop on Shawn Lamb with 26 seconds remaining to give Guilford (1-2) a final possession. Following a timeout with 12 seconds left, Guilford's Aswan Bland rolled the cage and was held by Southern Virginia's Brad Gardner, which thwarted a scoring chance and gave the hosts a meaningless man advantage with two seconds left.

Southern Virginia's Jace Thomas dominated the face-off circle, winning 22 of 28 draws and collecting a game-high 16 ground balls. His efforts helped the up-tempo Knights control possession and enjoy a 53-42 edge in shots. Southern Virginia won 23 of the game's 29 face-offs and picked up 37 ground balls to the Quakers' 26.

Lamb led Southern Virginia (3-0) with four points on two goals and two assists. Long-stick midfielder Colin Maxfield tallied both of his goals in a 5-0 Southern Virginia run that spanned the first two quarters and gave the Knights a 7-3 edge. The Quakers answered with three scores in the final four minutes of the half to get within 7-6 at the half.

Southern Virginia's Carter Bean opened the second-half scoring, but the Quakers rallied to regain the lead with two man-down goals sandwiched around the first of two Rhen Bumgardner goals. Bumgardner's second tally broke a 10-10 draw early in the fourth quarter and gave Guilford its last lead of the game. Southern Virginia scored three of the game's final four goals.

Schmidt and Mike Anderson joined Lamb and Maxfield as two-goal scorers for Southern Virginia. Seth Garff contributed a goal and two assists. Freshman Boston Preisler had a solid game in goal with 14 saves.

Bumgardner, Zack Berkowitz, and Derek Spaulding scored two goals apiece to pace the Quakers' offense. Bland had a goal and two assists. Styles kept his team in the game with 22 saves and four ground balls.

Coach Tom Carmean's Quakers visit Methodist University Wednesday (2/28) at 3:30 p.m.