Bland's Four Goals Help Guilford to 18-8 Lacrosse Win at Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Aswan Bland scored four goals in Guilford College’s 18-8 men’s lacrosse win at Greensboro College Wednesday afternoon. Bryce Craig and Derek Spaulding added three scores apiece in the Quakers’ highest-scoring game since 2016.

After Greensboro’s Kyle Dahlin opened the scoring with a man-up goal 3:16 into the game, Craig triggered a 6-1 Guilford run that lasted into the second quarter. Craig and Spaulding both netted two of their three scores in the outburst. Greensboro’s Davis Miller interrupted the spurt with the first of his team-high four goals before Guilford ended the half on a 4-2 run that featured two Bland tallies.

Bland’s fourth and final goal came with the man advantage and capped a 6-0 Guilford run to start the second half. Dahlin scored 22 seconds before the end of the third quarter for Greensboro, which made the score 16-5 after three periods.

Guilford’s Jack Rogers took over for starter Parker Styles in goal for the final frame. Styles made 11 stops in 45 minutes, including eighth in the third quarter. Rogers, sophomore, made two fourth-quarter saves in the longest stint of his career.

Nine different Quakers scored, including defender Will Forrestal, who also picked up six ground balls and caused three turnovers, both game highs. George Faller and Zach Berkowitz both tallied twice, and Connor Sweeney had a goal and two assists. Guilford outshot Greensboro, 56-33, and picked up 42 ground balls to the Pride’s 37.

Miller’s four goals led Greensboro’s offense. Dahlin finished with three scores and also picked up a team-high five ground balls. Patrick Bell won 15-of-20 face-offs for Greensboro and also had five pickups. Stephen Tanner went the distance in goal and made 13 saves.

Coach Tom Carmean’s Quakers entertain Southern Virginia University Saturday (2/24) at 1:00 p.m. in Guilford’s home opener.