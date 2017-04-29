Berkowitz, Styles Shine in Men's Lacrosse Win Over Randolph

Game Leaders

Randolph
G: Scott Wilkinson - 2
A: Brett Pausic - 4
Sv: Matt Lindenbaum - 12
GB: 2 Players (#2, #4 - 4)
Guilford
G: Zach Berkowitz - 4
A: Nick Damiano - 2
Sv: Parker Styles - 17
GB: Parker Styles - 4

Team Stats

Guilford
Randolph

Shots

32
50

Ground Balls

32
39

Saves

17
12

Clears

20-28
18-26

Turnovers

19
17

Face Offs Won

7
11

Man Up

1-1
3-11
full stats
Apr 29, 2017

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Zach Berkowitz matched his season high with four goals and Parker Styles had 17 saves in Guilford College's 8-6 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) lacrosse win at Randolph College Saturday. The contest marked the season finale for both teams.

Berkowitz opened the game's scoring in the second quarter and tallied at least once in each quarter. He had two goals in the second frame, which helped the Quakers (8-8, 3-6 ODAC) to a 3-1 halftime lead.

Randolph (5-12, 1-8 ODAC) took advantage of five Guilford penalties in the third quarter and scored three of their four goals in the period with a man advantage. Connor Sweeney scored twice for the Quakers in the third quarter, which ended with the Guilford holding a narrow 6-5 advantage.

Berkowitz scored his fourth and final score 1:14 into the final quarter to give the Quakers some breathing room, but the Wildcats kept pressing. They outshot Guilford, 31-15, in the second half, but Styles stood tall with 12 of his 17 stops in the second half. Aswan Bland's unassisted score with 3:07 remaining made it an 8-5 game. Randolph's Scott Wilkinson closed the scoring with 1:22 left.

Berkowitz and Sweeney were the Quakers' lone multiple-goal scorers. Nick Damiano contributed two assists. Styles added four ground balls to his 17 stops.

Randolph's Brett Pausic compiled a game-high five points with a goal and four assists. Wilkinson's two goals paced the Wildcats, which finished with a 50-32 edge in shots. Randolph won 11 of the game's 18 face-offs, thanks to Alex Leyva's seven-for-12 performance. Prince Charles won four of six draws and picked up a game-high four ground balls. Goalie Matt Lindenbaum also had four pickups, in addition to 12 saves.

