Second-Half Rally Falls Short in Men's Lacrosse Loss at Hampden-Sydney

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY, Va. – Duncan Morris scored five goals and an assist in Hampden-Sydney's 15-10 lacrosse win over visiting Guilford College Wednesday night. Connor Pool and Ian Levin both scored three goals apiece for the Tigers, who improved to 10-4 (4-2 ODAC).

Guilford (6-7, 1-5 ODAC) scored the first two goals in both of the opening quarters, which gave the Quakers a 4-3 lead 11:51 before halftime. Nick Damiano (Greensboro, N.C./Western Guilford) netted two scores for the Quakers, but the Tigers reeled off the next six goals and claimed a 9-4 halftime lead. Morris and Pool both scored twice during the decisive run.

Man-up goals by Guilford's Aswan Bland and Brennan Sweeney helped the Quakers close to within 10-7 late in the third quarter, but Hampden-Sydney's Jack Hayden scored an extra-man goal with 28 seconds left in the third, which was followed eight seconds later by Morris' fifth and final goal of the game.

Zack Berkowitz netted the fourth-quarter's first score, but Chandler Shaheen, Pool and Levin connected in succession for a 15-8 Tigers' cushion with seven minutes left. Quakers' goals by Joe Eggleston and defenseman Matt Bowen closed the scoring.

Hampden-Sydney captured 22 of the game's 28 face-offs and scored on three-of-five extra-man opportunities. Jared Arntzen won 12-of-15 draws and Wilson Booth and 10 wins in 12 tries. The face-off success contributed the Tigers' 37-26 edge in ground balls. Arntzen had eight pickups and Booth added six. Levin added two assist to finish with five points, one better than Pool. Jack Doetzer doled out four assists. Mitch Renfrow played the first 57 minutes in goal and made nine saves.

Damiano, Sweeney and Berkowitz each scored two goals and an assist for the Quakers, who were outshot, 46-31. Damiano picked up a club-best four ground balls. Parker Styles went the distance in goal and made 14 saves.

Coach Tom Carmean's Quakers host league-rival Virginia Wesleyan College Saturday (4/15) at 1:00 p.m.