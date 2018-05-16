Guilford Opens Three-Shot Lead Halfway Through NCAA Men's Golf Championships

James Mishoe '20 (Nate Jervey photo)
James Mishoe '20 (Nate Jervey photo)
May 16, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College holds a three-stroke after 36 holes of the NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championships at the Grandover Resort and Spa. Otterbein University's Austin Wells surged atop the individual leaderboard with a three-under-par 68 that opened a one-shot lead over the rest of the 217-man field.

Teams and individuals started the day by completing the first round, which was suspended by storms with 18 teams still on the course. The second round started via a shotgun start on two courses, believed to be a first in NCAA Championship competition. Despite a 90-minute weather delay late in the afternoon, the teams completed the second round.

The top-18 teams, plus six individuals not part of a top-18 team, will play the final 36 holes Thursday and Friday on Grandover's East Course. A four-man playoff is needed to determine the sixth and final individual spot. Grady Anderson (North Carolina Wesleyan College), Evan Yue (Goucher College), Ryan Muthiora (Kenyon College), and Ben VanScoyk (Calvin College) each scored par on the first playoff hole Wednesday before darkness set it. The playoff continues Thursday morning.

Guilford shot 295 Wednesday on the par-72, 7,150-yard East Course, which puts the tournament co-host at two-over par (578) at the halfway point. Washington and Lee shot 289 on the West Course and Methodist fired a 287 on the par-72, 6,780-yard East Course Tuesday to keep the Quakers in their sights. Both teams are three strokes behind Guilford at five-over par (581). First-round co-leader Emory University (582) and the University of Texas-Tyler (583) round out the top-five teams.

Texas-Tyler's Tyler Uhlig gave his team a lift with the event's first hole-in-one on the 140-yard par-three 15th hole on the West Course.

Despite bad weather and playing the longer and statistically more challenging East Course, Otterbein's Wells had a field day Wednesday. He made six birdies in a round of 68 that dropped him to four-under par (140) after 36 holes. Wittenberg University's Ryan Mallett played his way into contention Wednesday with a four-under 68 on the West Course. Washington and Lee sophomore Brian Peccie had four birdies en route to a three-under 69 on the East Course. Both Mallett and Peccie are one stroke behind Wells at 141.

James Mishoe had the Quakers' low round Wednesday, a one-under 71. Teammate Kell Graham posted his second consistent score, a two-over 74 that puts him at even-par 144 after 36 holes, good for a share of 12th place. Josh Hill and Zachary Evens hold a share of 23rd among individuals at 146. Guilford Addison Manring counted for the second straight day and is tied with Mishoe in a share of 47th place at 149.

Guilford and the Greensboro Sports Commission have teamed up to co-host the Division III Men's Golf Championships at Grandover four times in the past eight years, most recently in 2015. Wittenberg is the defending national champion. Guilford won the Division III crown in 2002 and 2005.

To follow the NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championships online, visit www.NCAA.com. For daily video interviews, visit Guilford's YouTube page at www.youtube.com/GuilfordAthletics.

 

 

Guilford Trio Named to PING All-South Men's Golf Squad
May 16, 2018 Guilford Trio Named to PING All-South Men's Golf Squad
Guilford Opens Three-Shot Lead Halfway Through NCAA Men's Golf Championships
May 16, 2018 Guilford Opens Three-Shot Lead Halfway Through NCAA Men's Golf Championships
Jim Schlosser's NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championships Notebook
May 16, 2018 Jim Schlosser's NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championships Notebook
Storms Suspend First Round of NCAA Division III Men's Golf Tournament
May 15, 2018 Storms Suspend First Round of NCAA Division III Men's Golf Tournament
Jim Schlosser's NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championships Notebook
May 15, 2018 Jim Schlosser's NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championships Notebook
Guilford Earns Bid to NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championships
May 7, 2018 Guilford Earns Bid to NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championships
Guilford's Louis Lambert and Justin Tereshko Win Top ODAC Golf Honors
May 3, 2018 Guilford's Louis Lambert and Justin Tereshko Win Top ODAC Golf Honors
Guilford Wins League-Record 17th ODAC Men's Golf Title
April 23, 2018 Guilford Wins League-Record 17th ODAC Men's Golf Title
Top Student-Athletes Honored at 2018 Quakies Awards
April 22, 2018 Top Student-Athletes Honored at 2018 Quakies Awards
Guilford Opens Six-Shot Lead After Day One of ODAC Men's Golf Championships
April 22, 2018 Guilford Opens Six-Shot Lead After Day One of ODAC Men's Golf Championships
Quakers rank eighth in latest Bushnell/Golfweek Poll
April 20, 2018 Quakers rank eighth in latest Bushnell/Golfweek Poll
Guilford Claims Third Place at NCAA Division III Match-Play Invitational
April 7, 2018 Guilford Claims Third Place at NCAA Division III Match-Play Invitational
Quakers' Josh Hill Named ODAC Men's Golfer of the Week
April 2, 2018 Quakers' Josh Hill Named ODAC Men's Golfer of the Week
Guilford Golfers Jump to Fifth in Bushnell/Golfweek Poll
March 30, 2018 Guilford Golfers Jump to Fifth in Bushnell/Golfweek Poll
Guilford Golfers Go West To Win West Cup Team and Medalist Honors
March 27, 2018 Guilford Golfers Go West To Win West Cup Team and Medalist Honors
Guilford, Josh Hill Hold Leads After 36 Holes at West Cup in California
March 26, 2018 Guilford, Josh Hill Hold Leads After 36 Holes at West Cup in California
Guilford's Mishoe Named ODAC Men's Golfer of the Week
March 19, 2018 Guilford's Mishoe Named ODAC Men's Golfer of the Week
Mishoe First, Guilford Second at Jekyll Island Collegiate Men's Golf Invitational
March 18, 2018 Mishoe First, Guilford Second at Jekyll Island Collegiate Men's Golf Invitational
Guilford Golfers Go Low to Take Second at Jekyll Island
March 17, 2018 Guilford Golfers Go Low to Take Second at Jekyll Island
Mishoe Leads, Guilford Sixth After 18 Holes at Jekyll Island
March 16, 2018 Mishoe Leads, Guilford Sixth After 18 Holes at Jekyll Island
Mishoe Helps Guilford Golfers to Dual-Match Win Over Transylvania
March 9, 2018 Mishoe Helps Guilford Golfers to Dual-Match Win Over Transylvania
Quakers 11th in latest Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll
February 16, 2018 Quakers 11th in latest Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll
182 Named to Fall 2017 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 3, 2018 182 Named to Fall 2017 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Guilford Finishes Fourth at O'Briant Jensen Memorial
October 24, 2017 Guilford Finishes Fourth at O'Briant Jensen Memorial
Guilford Third After First Round of O'Briant-Jensen Memorial Men's Golf Tourney
October 23, 2017 Guilford Third After First Round of O'Briant-Jensen Memorial Men's Golf Tourney
Quakers Come Home in 12th at Golfweek Fall Invitational
October 17, 2017 Quakers Come Home in 12th at Golfweek Fall Invitational
Guilford Golfers Slip to Seventh at Golfweek Fall Invitational
October 16, 2017 Guilford Golfers Slip to Seventh at Golfweek Fall Invitational
Quakers Third After First Round of Golfweek Invitational
October 15, 2017 Quakers Third After First Round of Golfweek Invitational
Tereshko's US Mid-Amateur Run Ends in Round of 64
October 10, 2017 Tereshko's US Mid-Amateur Run Ends in Round of 64
Golfers Ranked Sixth in Latest Bushnell Golfweek Coaches' Poll
October 3, 2017 Golfers Ranked Sixth in Latest Bushnell Golfweek Coaches' Poll
Evens Wins Second ODAC Golfer of the Week Award
October 2, 2017 Evens Wins Second ODAC Golfer of the Week Award
Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
October 1, 2017 Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
Guilford's Zach Evens Wins Tournament Town Preview
September 25, 2017 Guilford's Zach Evens Wins Tournament Town Preview
Texas-Tyler Takes Lead at Tournament Town Preview
September 24, 2017 Texas-Tyler Takes Lead at Tournament Town Preview
Quakers' Q&A With...... Harrison Frye of the Golf Team
September 22, 2017 Quakers' Q&A With...... Harrison Frye of the Golf Team
Guilford's Josh Hill named ODAC Golfer of the Week
September 18, 2017 Guilford's Josh Hill named ODAC Golfer of the Week
Records Fall in Guilford Men's Golf Win at Kinder Invitational
September 11, 2017 Records Fall in Guilford Men's Golf Win at Kinder Invitational
Guilford Evens Named ODAC Golfer of the Week
September 5, 2017 Guilford Evens Named ODAC Golfer of the Week
Guilford Golfers Win Transylvania Invitational
September 3, 2017 Guilford Golfers Win Transylvania Invitational
Evens, Guilford Hold First-Round Leads at Transylvania Invitational
September 2, 2017 Evens, Guilford Hold First-Round Leads at Transylvania Invitational
Guilford Ranks Fourth in National Men's Golf Poll
August 30, 2017 Guilford Ranks Fourth in National Men's Golf Poll
Guilford Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Excellence
July 13, 2017 Guilford Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Excellence