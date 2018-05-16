Guilford Trio Named to PING All-South Men's Golf Squad

May 16, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Three members of Guilford College's golf team were named to the PING/Golf Coaches' Association of America (GCAA) All-South Region Team Tuesday at the GCAA's annual awards banquet held in conjunction with the NCAA Division III Championships.

Guilford sophomore Zachary Evens, junior Josh Hill, and sophomore James Mishoe earned All-South recognition and were among 100 students recognized across six regions. There were 20 All-South honorees.

Evens entered the NCAA Tournament with a 73.36 stroke average in a team-high 22 rounds that stood third on the team, fourth in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), and 11th in school history. He had has five subpar rounds and one even-par round. Evens ranks 39th in the 2017-18 Golfstat.com Division III Head-to-Head Player Standings and has six top-11 finishes in nine stroke-play events. One of 30 semifinalists for the 2018 Division III Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award presented by Barbasol, he is a two-time First Team All-ODAC honoree. Evens twice won ODAC Golfer of the Week honors, once after winning the Tournament Town Preview in September by shooting 68-74-75-216 for his first college medalist honor. He placed fourth at Transylvania Fall Invitational and Kinder Memorial in season-opening tourneys. Evens had Guilford's top result in three events and placed fourth at the 2017 Seattle Amateur Championship, one stroke behind the leaders.

Hill opened NCAA tourney play with a 72.95 average in a team-best 22 rounds, which ranked third in the ODAC and fourth in school history. He has eight subpar rounds and four even-par rounds. Hill ranked 43rd in the 2017-18 Golfstat.com Division III Head-to-Head Player Standings and has five top-five finishes. A 2016-17 PING honorable mention All-American, he is also a two-time First Team All-ODAC selection. Hill twice won ODAC Golfer of the Week recognition this year, including after claiming his second college medalist honor with the one-stroke win at the West Cup in La Verne, California. Hill shot 71-74-71-216 for the win. He took second at the Kinder Memorial with an eight-under-par 136 over 36 holes and had Guilford's top result in two events.

Mishoe brought a league-leading and school-record 72.00 stroke average in 10 rounds entering the NCAA Tournament. He had three subpar rounds and two even-par rounds. Mishoe won the 2018 Jekyll Island Intercollegiate by two strokes, his first college medalist honor. He shot 69-70-69-206 (-6), the second-lowest 54-total in school history. Like Hill, Mishoe is one of 30 semifinalists for the 2018 Division III Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award presented by Barbasol. He was named First Team All-ODAC and won ODAC Golfer of the Week honors after the Jekyll Island win. Mishoe had Guilford's top result in one event and placed fourth at the West Cup.

Coach Justin Tereshko's squad is playing for the fourth national men's golf championship in school history this week at the NCAA Division III Tournament at Grandover Resort. Guilford entered the tourney ranked seventh in the latest GCAA Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches' Poll and eighth in Division III by Golfstat.com. The national tournament runs through Friday.

