Mishoe Helps Guilford Golfers to Dual-Match Win Over Transylvania

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Guilford College's men's golf team topped Transylvania University Friday, 300-310, in a dual match at PGA National.

Playing in his first varsity contest as a Quaker, James Mishoe led the field with a round of 72. Harrison Frye shot 74 and teammate Josh Hill carded a 76. Louis Lambert provided Guilford's final score towards the team result with a 78. Zachary Evens shot 80.

Blake Young led the Pioneers with a 74. Jack Berger shot 76, followed by Carson Wattenberger's 77. Clay Church counted with an 83 and Harrison Lane rounded out the varsity team's play with an 88.

Ranked 13th in the latest Bushnell Golfweek NCAA Division III Poll, coach Justin Tereshko's Quakers compete March 16-18 at the Jekyll Island Intercollegiate in Jekyll Island, Georgia.