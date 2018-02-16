Quakers 11th in latest Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll

Evens, Zachary '20 (photo by Deanna Lassiter '20)
Evens, Zachary '20 (photo by Deanna Lassiter '20)
Feb 16, 2018

NORMAN, Okla.—Guilford College's golf team landed 11th in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek NCAA Division III Coaches Poll. The Quakers moved up two spots from the previous rankings.

The University of Texas at Tyler ranked first in consecutive polls, garnering 13 first-place votes. Guilford's Old Dominion Athletic Conference rival Washington and Lee University once again placed eighth, while cross-town rival Greensboro College moved down four spots to 14th.

The Quakers had two first-place finishes last fall at the Transylvania Fall Invitational (Sept. 2-3) and the Tom Kinder Memorial (Sept. 11-12). Sophomore Zach Evens, junior Josh Hill, and sophomore Kell Graham each finished in the top five individually at both events. First-year Bradley Calloway joined the trio as the fourth Quaker with an under-par finish at the Tom Kinder Memorial. He finished in seventh place with a score of 73-69-142. Guilford's team score at both events were also under par.

Evens leads the team with a 71.50 stroke average, which ranks seventh in the nation among Division III golfers. Five of his 12 rounds in the fall were under par including a team-best and season-low five-under-par 67 in the first round at Transylvania. He concluded the fall with three top-four finishes, including an individual win at the Tournament Town Preview at the Grandover Resort in Greensboro.

Hill posted a four-under-par 66 at the Preview, the lowest round score among Guilford golfers this season. Not far behind Evens, Hill averaged a 73 stroke per round in the fall. At the Kinder Memorial, he finished second individually with his season-best and a team-low score of 67-69-136. Hill had six rounds under or at par.

First-year Louis Lambert played in his first collegiate event at the O'Briant-Jensen Memorial Oct.23-24. His fourth-place individual finish (76-69-145) was the Quakers' best at the tournament. All 10 of the Quakers competed in the event.

Head coach Justin Tereshko and the Quakers open the spring season March 9 in a dual match with Husson University in Florida.

 

# Q U A K E R S #

Quakers 11th in latest Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll
February 16, 2018 Quakers 11th in latest Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll
182 Named to Fall 2017 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 3, 2018 182 Named to Fall 2017 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Guilford Finishes Fourth at O'Briant Jensen Memorial
October 24, 2017 Guilford Finishes Fourth at O'Briant Jensen Memorial
Guilford Third After First Round of O'Briant-Jensen Memorial Men's Golf Tourney
October 23, 2017 Guilford Third After First Round of O'Briant-Jensen Memorial Men's Golf Tourney
Quakers Come Home in 12th at Golfweek Fall Invitational
October 17, 2017 Quakers Come Home in 12th at Golfweek Fall Invitational
Guilford Golfers Slip to Seventh at Golfweek Fall Invitational
October 16, 2017 Guilford Golfers Slip to Seventh at Golfweek Fall Invitational
Quakers Third After First Round of Golfweek Invitational
October 15, 2017 Quakers Third After First Round of Golfweek Invitational
Tereshko's US Mid-Amateur Run Ends in Round of 64
October 10, 2017 Tereshko's US Mid-Amateur Run Ends in Round of 64
Golfers Ranked Sixth in Latest Bushnell Golfweek Coaches' Poll
October 3, 2017 Golfers Ranked Sixth in Latest Bushnell Golfweek Coaches' Poll
Evens Wins Second ODAC Golfer of the Week Award
October 2, 2017 Evens Wins Second ODAC Golfer of the Week Award
Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
October 1, 2017 Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
Guilford's Zach Evens Wins Tournament Town Preview
September 25, 2017 Guilford's Zach Evens Wins Tournament Town Preview
Texas-Tyler Takes Lead at Tournament Town Preview
September 24, 2017 Texas-Tyler Takes Lead at Tournament Town Preview
Quakers' Q&A With...... Harrison Frye of the Golf Team
September 22, 2017 Quakers' Q&A With...... Harrison Frye of the Golf Team
Guilford's Josh Hill named ODAC Golfer of the Week
September 18, 2017 Guilford's Josh Hill named ODAC Golfer of the Week
Records Fall in Guilford Men's Golf Win at Kinder Invitational
September 11, 2017 Records Fall in Guilford Men's Golf Win at Kinder Invitational
Guilford Evens Named ODAC Golfer of the Week
September 5, 2017 Guilford Evens Named ODAC Golfer of the Week
Guilford Golfers Win Transylvania Invitational
September 3, 2017 Guilford Golfers Win Transylvania Invitational
Evens, Guilford Hold First-Round Leads at Transylvania Invitational
September 2, 2017 Evens, Guilford Hold First-Round Leads at Transylvania Invitational
Guilford Ranks Fourth in National Men's Golf Poll
August 30, 2017 Guilford Ranks Fourth in National Men's Golf Poll
Guilford Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Excellence
July 13, 2017 Guilford Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Excellence