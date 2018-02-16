Quakers 11th in latest Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll

NORMAN, Okla.—Guilford College's golf team landed 11th in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek NCAA Division III Coaches Poll. The Quakers moved up two spots from the previous rankings.

The University of Texas at Tyler ranked first in consecutive polls, garnering 13 first-place votes. Guilford's Old Dominion Athletic Conference rival Washington and Lee University once again placed eighth, while cross-town rival Greensboro College moved down four spots to 14th.

The Quakers had two first-place finishes last fall at the Transylvania Fall Invitational (Sept. 2-3) and the Tom Kinder Memorial (Sept. 11-12). Sophomore Zach Evens, junior Josh Hill, and sophomore Kell Graham each finished in the top five individually at both events. First-year Bradley Calloway joined the trio as the fourth Quaker with an under-par finish at the Tom Kinder Memorial. He finished in seventh place with a score of 73-69-142. Guilford's team score at both events were also under par.

Evens leads the team with a 71.50 stroke average, which ranks seventh in the nation among Division III golfers. Five of his 12 rounds in the fall were under par including a team-best and season-low five-under-par 67 in the first round at Transylvania. He concluded the fall with three top-four finishes, including an individual win at the Tournament Town Preview at the Grandover Resort in Greensboro.

Hill posted a four-under-par 66 at the Preview, the lowest round score among Guilford golfers this season. Not far behind Evens, Hill averaged a 73 stroke per round in the fall. At the Kinder Memorial, he finished second individually with his season-best and a team-low score of 67-69-136. Hill had six rounds under or at par.

First-year Louis Lambert played in his first collegiate event at the O'Briant-Jensen Memorial Oct.23-24. His fourth-place individual finish (76-69-145) was the Quakers' best at the tournament. All 10 of the Quakers competed in the event.

Head coach Justin Tereshko and the Quakers open the spring season March 9 in a dual match with Husson University in Florida.

# Q U A K E R S #