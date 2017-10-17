Quakers Third After First Round of Golfweek Invitational

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. – Guilford College's men's golf team shot two-over-par 286 in Sunday's opening round of the Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational at the Raven Golf Club at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort.

The Quakers sit in third place among 18 teams and are six shots behind Concordia (Texas) University, which blistered the par-71, 6,598-yard Robert Trent Jones Jr.-designed layout with a four-under 280. St. Thomas (Minn.) University fired an even-par 284 in the first of three rounds this week. Huntingdon College (287) and Illinois Wesleyan University (288) round out the top five.

St. Thomas' Pete Sienko and Illinois Wesleyan University's Conner O'Neil lead the 90-man field after both opening with four-under 67. Guilford sophomore Zachary Evens, Berry College's Eddy Black, and Oglethorpe University's Anthony DeRosa are one shot back in a share of third place at 68 (-3).

Guilford has four contestants among the top-30 individuals after 18 holes. In addition to Evens' six-birdie round, classmate Kell Graham delivered a one-over 72, good for 22nd place. Senior Harrison Frye and rookie Jack Lee both shot 73 and share 30th place. Lee made par on 14 of 18 holes, the fourth-highest total in the field. Guilford junior Josh Hill shot 77.

The Quakers are looking up at Concordia after the Texas school had four of its five students shoot par or better. Logan Young and Ben Balen both carded a 69 and are tied for sixth place. Teammates Ryan McGinley and Seger Howell both shot 71, good for 15th place. The Tornados drained a round-best 19 birdies and averaged subpar scores on the par-four and par-five holes.

Coach Justin Tereshko's Quakers, ranked sixth in the current Bushnell Golfweek Division III Coaches' Poll, continue tournament play Monday. The 54-hole event concludes Tuesday and features 14 teams ranked 23rd or higher, including eight of the top-10 units.