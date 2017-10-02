Evens Wins Second ODAC Golfer of the Week Award

FOREST, Va. --- Guilford College sophomore Zachary Evens received his second Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Golfer of the Week Award for the 2017-18 season on Monday. This is the third time he has been so honored in his career.

Evens secured his first college win at the Tournament Town Preview September 24-25, He beat out a field of 89 other golfers at The Grandover Resort in Greensboro, North Carolina. In the first round, he shot a four-under-par 68, which placed him among the leaders after 18 holes. He finished with a 74 and a 73 in his final two rounds to edge the University of Texas-Tyler's Tyler Uhlig by a single stroke with a one-under 215. The Quakers finished ninth in the 18-team field that boasted 15 top-25 programs.

Evens currently lead the ODAC with a 70.4 stroke average over seven rounds. He and teammate Kell Graham each have four sub-par rounds this season. Evens is ranked eighth in the latest Golfstat.com NCAA Division III Head-to-Head Player Standings.

Evens and coach Justin Tereshko's Quakers compete in the Golfweek D3 Invitational October 16-17 at the Sandestin Resort in Miramar Beach, Florida. The Quakers are ranked sixth in the latest Bushnell Golfweek NCAA Division III Coaches' Poll.