Evens Wins Second ODAC Golfer of the Week Award

Zach Evens '20 (Katy Holt '19 Photo)
Zach Evens '20 (Katy Holt '19 Photo)
Oct 02, 2017

FOREST, Va. --- Guilford College sophomore Zachary Evens received his second Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Golfer of the Week Award for the 2017-18 season on Monday. This is the third time he has been so honored in his career.

Evens secured his first college win at the Tournament Town Preview September 24-25, He beat out a field of 89 other golfers at The Grandover Resort in Greensboro, North Carolina. In the first round, he shot a four-under-par 68, which placed him among the leaders after 18 holes. He finished with a 74 and a 73 in his final two rounds to edge the University of Texas-Tyler's Tyler Uhlig by a single stroke with a one-under 215. The Quakers finished ninth in the 18-team field that boasted 15 top-25 programs.

Evens currently lead the ODAC with a 70.4 stroke average over seven rounds. He and teammate Kell Graham each have four sub-par rounds this season. Evens is ranked eighth in the latest Golfstat.com NCAA Division III Head-to-Head Player Standings.

Evens and coach Justin Tereshko's Quakers compete in the Golfweek D3 Invitational October 16-17 at the Sandestin Resort in Miramar Beach, Florida. The Quakers are ranked sixth in the latest Bushnell Golfweek NCAA Division III Coaches' Poll.

Evens Wins Second ODAC Golfer of the Week Award
October 2, 2017 Evens Wins Second ODAC Golfer of the Week Award
Guilford's Zach Evens Wins Tournament Town Preview
September 25, 2017 Guilford's Zach Evens Wins Tournament Town Preview
Texas-Tyler Takes Lead at Tournament Town Preview
September 24, 2017 Texas-Tyler Takes Lead at Tournament Town Preview
Quakers' Q&A With...... Harrison Frye of the Golf Team
September 22, 2017 Quakers' Q&A With...... Harrison Frye of the Golf Team
Guilford's Josh Hill named ODAC Golfer of the Week
September 18, 2017 Guilford's Josh Hill named ODAC Golfer of the Week
Records Fall in Guilford Men's Golf Win at Kinder Invitational
September 11, 2017 Records Fall in Guilford Men's Golf Win at Kinder Invitational
Guilford Evens Named ODAC Golfer of the Week
September 5, 2017 Guilford Evens Named ODAC Golfer of the Week
Guilford Golfers Win Transylvania Invitational
September 3, 2017 Guilford Golfers Win Transylvania Invitational
Evens, Guilford Hold First-Round Leads at Transylvania Invitational
September 2, 2017 Evens, Guilford Hold First-Round Leads at Transylvania Invitational
Guilford Ranks Fourth in National Men's Golf Poll
August 30, 2017 Guilford Ranks Fourth in National Men's Golf Poll
Guilford Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Excellence
July 13, 2017 Guilford Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Excellence