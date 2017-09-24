Texas-Tyler Takes Lead at Tournament Town Preview

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The University of Texas-Tyler has a six-stroke lead after Sunday's play at the Tournament Town Men's Golf Preview at the Grandover Resort and Conference Center. The Patriots, ranked first in the preseason Bushnell/Golfweek NCAA Division III Coaches' Poll, have the clubhouse lead in the 18-team field after Sunday's second round was suspended by darkness.

UT-Tyler raced to a four-shot lead with a seven-under-par 281 in Sunday's first round on the par-72, 6,730-yard West Course. The Patriots are one of eight teams who completed their second 18 holes on the par-72, 7,015-yard East Course before darkness halted play around 7:30 p.m. The incomplete rounds will resume Monday morning, after which the tournament's final 18 holes will commence.

Illinois Wesleyan University trails UT-Tyler by six strokes with one golfer's second round incomplete. Two Titans share the lead atop the 90-man leaderboard, including clubhouse leader Jonathan Nocek, who shot 66-75-141 for a three-under-par total. Teammate Conner O'Neil carded an opening-round 70 (-2) and was one-under through 17 holes when his round was halted.

UT-Tyler has four students among the top-nine individuals, including Sam Hill, who leads a three-way tie for third place after shooting 68-74-142 (-2). The Patriots' George Toone shot one of the East Course's best rounds, a one-under 71, and shares sixth place at 72-71-143 (-1). Teammate Tyler Uhlig sits one shot back in eighth at 72-72-144 (E), followed by D.J. Godoy (69-76-145) in ninth place.

Seventh-ranked Emory University completed 36 holes and shot 292-290-582 (+6) to claim third place, 12 strokes behind UT-Tyler. Eric Yiu had the Eagles' best individual result, a 68-74-142 (-2) that shares third place with Hill and Zach Evens (68-74-142) of tournament co-host Guilford College.

With three second rounds incomplete, Greensboro College holds fourth place with a 12-over-par score, one shot better than Washington and Lee University, which has four incomplete second rounds.

Guilford, which is co-hosting the Preview with the Greensboro Sports Commission, shot an even-par 288 in Sunday's opening round on the West Course, but faltered with a 22-over 310 on the East Course. Senior Harrison Frye birdied the 18th hole in the waning daylight to finish his day at 72-75-147 (+3) in a share of 20th place. Josh Hill holds 41st place at 70-81-151 (+7), followed by Kell Graham (78-80-158) in 78th and Bradley Calloway (79-81-160) in 82nd.

The Preview consists of top finishers from the 2017 NCAA Division III Championships and select regional teams. The event previews the 2018 Division III Championships, which return to Grandover for the third time in seven years May 15-18.