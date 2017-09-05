Guilford Evens Named ODAC Golfer of the Week

Zachary Evens '20
Zachary Evens '20
Sep 05, 2017

FOREST, Va. --- Guilford College sophomore Zachary Evens received the first Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Golfer of the Week Award for the 2017-18 season on Monday. This is the second time he has been so honored in his career.

In the first round of the Transylvania Invitational tournament he shot a career- low 67 and held a share of the lead after 18 holes. He finished the tournament in fourth place among 82 golfers at 67-73-140. He helped the Quakers win the 14- team tournament hosted by Transylvania in Lexington, Kentucky.  

Evens and coach Justin Tereshko's Quakers compete in the Tom Kinder Memorial September 11_12  at the Lakeview Golf Course in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Guilford is ranked fourth in the latest Bushnell Golfweek NCAA Division III Coaches' Poll.

