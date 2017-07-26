Guilford's Harrison Frye Earns Academic Honor From GCAA

Harrison Frye '17
Jul 26, 2017

NORMAN, Okla. – Guilford College rising senior Harrison Frye was one of 100 NCAA Division III golfers named a Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) Wednesday. Frye is the 17th Quaker so honored in school history and the first since Aaron Abts '16 in 2016.

A record 488 men's college golfers from all divisions received All-America Scholar status this year. Honorees are either juniors or seniors academically who have competed in at least three full years of college golf. They also participated in 50% of their team's competitive rounds, had a minimum stroke average (76.0 in Division I, 78.0 in Division II, 78.0 in NAIA and 79.0 in Division III), and no lower than a 3.2 career grade-point average. Recipients are of high moral character and in good standing at their college or university.

Frye, a political science major with a minor in economics, ranked sixth on the team and 18th in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) with a 76.48 stroke average in 2016-17. He carded two even-par scores in his 23 rounds, including a winning 73 at the three-team, 18-hole event March 22 in Winter Haven, Florida. Frye's play helped Guilford win the match with Hope College and Luther College.

A three-time dean's list student, Frye has twice been named to the Academic All-ODAC Team and is a five-time member of Guilford's Student-Athlete Honor Roll.

Frye competed on Guilford's NCAA Division III Tournament team that placed second to Wittenberg University by two strokes last May. He also helped coach Justin Tereshko's club to its league-record 16th ODAC title in April. Frye is one of five letter winners due back for the Quakers this fall.

