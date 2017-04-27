Quakers Place Three on All-ODAC Men's Golf Teams

Apr 27, 2017

NELLYSFORD, Va. – Guilford College freshman Zachary Evens, sophomore Josh Hill and senior Kendall Dunn received All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) golf recognition. Evens and Hill both earned First Team All-ODAC honors, and Dunn received third-team honors. The announcement made at Monday's championship banquet marks the first all-league commendations for each of the three golfers.

Thanks to four rounds of par or better, Evens' 75.0 stroke average through 19 rounds leads the conference. He is ranked 64th in the April 25 Golfstat.com Division III Head-to-Head Rankings, the highest of four Quakers on the list. Evens has five top-10 finishes, including a third-place effort at the O'Briant-Jensen Memorial Oct. 17-18. He was eighth at the ODAC Championships earlier this week, and also at the Discovery DeKalb Emory Invitational April 8-9. His play at the Emory tournament earned him the ODAC's Men's Golfer of the Week Award.

Hill edged teammate Kell Graham in a one-hole playoff Tuesday to win the ODAC Championships, his first college medalist honor. The sophomore stands second only to Evens among ODAC stroke-average leaders with a 75.05 mark in a team-high 22 rounds. Hill leads the Quakers with five rounds of par or better and has three top-10 results in nine events. He placed eighth at the season-opening Transylvania Fall Invitational Sept. 3-4, where posted a team-best 75-75-71-221 on the par-72 course. Hill is ranked 90th in the Golfstat.com Division III Head-to-Head rankings.

Dunn stands 131st on the same list and has a 75.8 stroke average that ranks 11th in the league. He helped Guilford to a victory over Hope College and Luther College in Florida March 22 with a one-over par-74 that placed second in the three-team competition. Dunn fired the team's low round of the season, a personal-best five-under 67, on the way to a club-best sixth-place finish at the NCAA Preview in September. He also shot a one-under 71 in the 54-hole event on the site of next month's NCAA Championships.

The trio helped the Quakers win their league-record 16th ODAC Championship on Tuesday and the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Coach Justin Tereshko's team is ranked 17th in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek Division III Coaches' Poll and 19th in the latest Golfstat.com NCAA Division III Relative Rankings. The team heads to its 22nd NCAA Tournament May 16-19 at the Mission Inn Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.

