Guilford Maintains Leads at ODAC Men's Golf Championships

Kell Graham '20 (Emily Zegel '18 photo)
Apr 24, 2017

NELLYSFORD, Va. – Guilford College's Kell Graham shot two-under par 70 to help the Quakers maintain first place after 36 holes of the 11-team Old Dominion Athletic Conference Men's Golf Championships Monday. Graham's score on the 6,935-yard Monocan and Shamokin layouts of the Wintergreen Resort and Stoney Creek Golf Course shares the top spot on the 54-man leaderboard with teammate and first-round co-leader Josh Hill. Washington and Lee University's Luke Farley also fired a second-round 70 and shares first place.

Second-round play started Sunday, but was suspended due to rain. Teams completed anywhere from nine to 13 holes Monday to complete their second rounds. The 54-hole tournament is slated to run through Tuesday, but the weather forecast could force schedule alterations.

Guilford shot its second straight six-over 294 Monday and holds a 13-stroke lead over second-place Washington and Lee, the event's defending champion. The Generals shot 300 in the second round to open a 15-stroke edge over third-place Hampden-Sydney College (306-310-616). Randolph-Macon College (308-319-627) is in fourth place, 39 shots off the lead and two in front of fifth-place Virginia Wesleyan College (312-317-629).

Graham and Hill, both one-under for the tournament, lead four Quakers in the top eight after 36 holes. Teammate Ty Palmer shot 76 in the second round and sits in a share of fourth place at 150. Guilford's Zach Evens carded a five-over 77 in the second round and remains part of a six-way tie for eighth place. The Quakers' fifth contestant, Harrison Frye, fired a 78 and holds a piece of 22nd place among individuals at 77-78-165.

The Quakers played a fairly steady second-round in the damp conditions over Sunday and Monday. Guilford had just one bogey among its five contestants. Graham started from the fourth hole of the shotgun start and nearly played a bogey-free round. He was one-under through his first seven holes before making his lone bogey, a five on the par-four 11th hole. Graham responded with his second of three birdies at the par-three 12th and also birdied the first hole. Hill followed his opening-round 72 with a steady second round comprised of 13 pars, three birdies and two bogeys.

Coach Justin Tereshko's Quakers are ranked 17th in this week's Bushnell/Golfweek Division III Coaches' Poll and 19th in Golfstat.com's NCAA Division III Head-to-Head Rankings. The Quakers have won a league-record 15 ODAC men's golf titles, most recently in 2015.

