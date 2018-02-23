Washington and Lee Downs Guilford, 81-63, in ODAC Men's Hoops Tourney

Marcus Curry '19 (Andy Gore photo)
Marcus Curry '19 (Andy Gore photo)

Game Leaders

Guilford
Pts: Marcus Curry - 22
Reb: Carson Long - 8
Ast: Jarrod Rogers - 4
Washington and Lee
Pts: Devin Kearns - 20
Reb: Roy McMillan - 15
Ast: Clayton Murtha - 5

Team Stats

Guilford
Washington and Lee

Field Goals

(23-67)
(26-60)

Field Goal %

34.3%
43.3%

Rebounds

37
45

Assists

8
18

Turnovers

6
10

Pts off Turnovers

8
15

2nd Chance Pts

14
14

Pts in the Paint

28
14

Fastbreak Pts

0
0

Bench Pts

18
18
full stats
Feb 23, 2018

SALEM, Va. – Devin Kearns' 20 points led five Generals in double-figure scoring in Washington and Lee University's 81-63 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Tournament quarterfinal victory over Guilford College Friday night in the Salem Civic Center.

The third-seeded Generals (16-9) advance to a Saturday (2/24) semifinal matchup with number-two Roanoke College, an 87-75 winner over Lynchburg College earlier Friday. The Quakers end their season with a 15-12 overall record.

Kearns, a First Team All-ODAC point guard, set the tone early with three first-half three-pointers and 11 points. The Generals drained nine-of-15 shots (60%) from beyond the arc in the opening frame to open a 45-25 halftime lead. Washington and Lee shot 55.2 percent from the floor in the opening 20 minutes. The Quakers managed just 29 percent field-goal shooting and missed all six three-point shots in the same time.

Guilford rallied to start the second half and drew to within 55-50 on Marcus Curry's traditional three-point play with 10:48 left in regulation. His basket and free throw capped a 25-10 run. Kevin Dennin answered for the Generals with two three-pointers in three possessions, which restored Washington and Lee's lead to 11. After Curry's three-point play, the Quakers made just one of eight field goals and the Generals took off on a 15-2 run capped by Clayton Murtha's three-point play with 5:27 to go.

Murtha, another First Team All-ODAC selection, posted one of the Generals' two double-doubles with 13 points and 14 rebounds, plus five assists. Teammate Roy McMillan added 11 points and a game-best 15 rebounds, all on the defensive glass, which helped the Generals to a 45-37 rebounding edge. Dennin, who joined Kearns with a game-best four three-pointers, added 14 points off the bench. Nicholas George scored 15 points.

Curry's 22 points paced Guilford, which shot 34.3 percent for the game and made three-of-17 three-point shots. Carson Long finished with 14 points and eight rebounds and teammate Kyler Gregory added 12 points off the bench.

Guilford Pair Named to All-ODAC Men's Basketball Teams
February 23, 2018 Guilford Pair Named to All-ODAC Men's Basketball Teams
Washington and Lee Downs Guilford, 81-63, in ODAC Men's Hoops Tourney
February 23, 2018 Washington and Lee Downs Guilford, 81-63, in ODAC Men's Hoops Tourney
Guilford Advances in ODAC Men's Hoops Tourney With 89-78 Win Over Shenandoah
February 20, 2018 Guilford Advances in ODAC Men's Hoops Tourney With 89-78 Win Over Shenandoah
Carson Long Hits 1,000 Career Points Mark in Men's Hoops Win Over Shenandoah
February 17, 2018 Carson Long Hits 1,000 Career Points Mark in Men's Hoops Win Over Shenandoah
Late Quakers' Comeback Falls Short in ODAC Men's Basketball Loss at Lynchburg
February 14, 2018 Late Quakers' Comeback Falls Short in ODAC Men's Basketball Loss at Lynchburg
Cold Shooting Fells Men's Basketball in 67-58 ODAC Defeat to Va. Wesleyan
February 10, 2018 Cold Shooting Fells Men's Basketball in 67-58 ODAC Defeat to Va. Wesleyan
Guilford Claims ODAC Men's Basketball Win at Regionally Ranked Emory & Henry
February 7, 2018 Guilford Claims ODAC Men's Basketball Win at Regionally Ranked Emory & Henry
Randolph-Macon Snaps Guilford Men's Basketball Win Streak at Five
February 3, 2018 Randolph-Macon Snaps Guilford Men's Basketball Win Streak at Five
Coaching Legend Jack Holley '63 Earns N.C. Sports Hall of Fame Induction
February 1, 2018 Coaching Legend Jack Holley '63 Earns N.C. Sports Hall of Fame Induction
Quakers Roll Past Hampden-Sydney For Fifth Straight Men's Hoops Win
January 31, 2018 Quakers Roll Past Hampden-Sydney For Fifth Straight Men's Hoops Win
Guilford Wins ODAC Men's Hoops at Washington and Lee, 81-70
January 27, 2018 Guilford Wins ODAC Men's Hoops at Washington and Lee, 81-70
Guilford Holds Off Lynchburg for Third Straight ODAC Men's Hoops Win
January 24, 2018 Guilford Holds Off Lynchburg for Third Straight ODAC Men's Hoops Win
Strong Second Half Carries Guilford to Men's Hoops Win at Virginia Wesleyan
January 20, 2018 Strong Second Half Carries Guilford to Men's Hoops Win at Virginia Wesleyan
Thompson Powers Guilford Men Past Roanoke for ODAC Hoops Win, 77-65
January 18, 2018 Thompson Powers Guilford Men Past Roanoke for ODAC Hoops Win, 77-65
Bridgewater Rallies for 67-66 ODAC Win Over Men's Basketball
January 13, 2018 Bridgewater Rallies for 67-66 ODAC Win Over Men's Basketball
Balanced Effort Leads Guilford Men Past Randolph, 73-55
January 10, 2018 Balanced Effort Leads Guilford Men Past Randolph, 73-55
Thompson & Curry Spark Guilford to Men's Basketball Win at Eastern Mennonite
January 6, 2018 Thompson & Curry Spark Guilford to Men's Basketball Win at Eastern Mennonite
182 Named to Fall 2017 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 3, 2018 182 Named to Fall 2017 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
League-Leading Emory & Henry Takes 95-77 Men's Hoops Win at Guilford
January 3, 2018 League-Leading Emory & Henry Takes 95-77 Men's Hoops Win at Guilford
Guilford Men Upset 18th-Ranked Skidmore, 80-77
December 30, 2017 Guilford Men Upset 18th-Ranked Skidmore, 80-77
Host Transylvania Pulls Out 80-77 Men's Basketball Win Over Guilford
December 21, 2017 Host Transylvania Pulls Out 80-77 Men's Basketball Win Over Guilford
North Park Rallies Past Guilford Men, 66-56, in Don Lane Classic Opener
December 20, 2017 North Park Rallies Past Guilford Men, 66-56, in Don Lane Classic Opener
Emory's Long-Range Shooting Dooms Guilford Men in 84-58 Hoops Victory
December 16, 2017 Emory's Long-Range Shooting Dooms Guilford Men in 84-58 Hoops Victory
Men's Basketball Wins Non-Conference Tilt vs. Methodist, 79-62
December 6, 2017 Men's Basketball Wins Non-Conference Tilt vs. Methodist, 79-62
Thompson & Curry Spark Guilford to Men's Basketball Win at Bridgewater
December 2, 2017 Thompson & Curry Spark Guilford to Men's Basketball Win at Bridgewater
Quaker Men Drop ODAC Opener vs. W&L, 94-90
November 29, 2017 Quaker Men Drop ODAC Opener vs. W&L, 94-90
Averett Upsets Men's Basketball, 82-69
November 21, 2017 Averett Upsets Men's Basketball, 82-69
Carson Long Earns ODAC Men's Basketball Weekly Honor
November 20, 2017 Carson Long Earns ODAC Men's Basketball Weekly Honor
Carson Long's Career Night LIfts Guilford Past Huntingdon in Daly Seven Tip-Off Classic
November 18, 2017 Carson Long's Career Night LIfts Guilford Past Huntingdon in Daly Seven Tip-Off Classic
Concordia, Huntingdon Prevail on First Day of Daly Seven Tip-Off Classic
November 17, 2017 Concordia, Huntingdon Prevail on First Day of Daly Seven Tip-Off Classic
Curry Rallies 18th-Ranked Quakers Past Greensboro in Men's Hoops Season Opener
November 15, 2017 Curry Rallies 18th-Ranked Quakers Past Greensboro in Men's Hoops Season Opener
Guilford Picked First in ODAC Men's Basketball Poll
October 26, 2017 Guilford Picked First in ODAC Men's Basketball Poll
Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
October 1, 2017 Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
Guilford Men's Basketball Releases 2017-18 Regular Season Schedule
September 26, 2017 Guilford Men's Basketball Releases 2017-18 Regular Season Schedule
Guilford's Zachary Houston Named to NABC Honors Court
July 19, 2017 Guilford's Zachary Houston Named to NABC Honors Court
Guilford Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Excellence
July 13, 2017 Guilford Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Excellence