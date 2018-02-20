Guilford Advances in ODAC Men's Hoops Tourney With 89-78 Win Over Shenandoah

Jarrod Rogers '18 (Katy Holt '19 photo)
Game Leaders

Shenandoah
Pts: Christopher Chaney - 18
Reb: Christopher Chaney - 9
Ast: 2 Players (#02, #04 - 3)
Guilford
Pts: 2 Players (#04, #23 - 22)
Reb: Carson Long - 15
Ast: Marcus Curry - 5

Team Stats

Shenandoah
Guilford

Field Goals

(27-66)
(34-65)

Field Goal %

40.9%
52.3%

Rebounds

31
50

Assists

13
13

Turnovers

12
14

Pts off Turnovers

16
16

2nd Chance Pts

4
11

Pts in the Paint

24
50

Fastbreak Pts

2
2

Bench Pts

47
26
full stats
Feb 20, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. –Jarrod Rogers and Marcus Curry scored 22 points apiece Guilford College's 89-78 victory over Shenandoah University in Tuesday's first round of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Men's Basketball Tournament.

The pair combined for 31 second-half points as the sixth-seeded Quakers (15-11) advanced to a quarterfinal contest Friday (2/23) with number-three Washington and Lee University at the Salem (Virginia) Civic Center. Guilford, which split two regular-season meetings with Washington and Lee, is the defending tournament champion.

The 11th-seeded Hornets (8-18) put up more of a fight Tuesday than three days prior when Guilford closed the regular season with an 89-57 home win over Shenandoah. The Hornets' Jonah Meredith scored 10 of his 17 points in a close first half, which saw five ties and 11 lead changes before the Quakers took a 38-35 halftime lead.

Curry and Rogers had four points apiece in Guilford's 8-0 run to start the second frame. The Hornets recovered to within 48-42 on an Avery White bucket five minutes into the period. Guilford's Will Leckonby and Curry followed with three-pointers on successive possessions and the home team never looked back. As Curry and Rogers often drove the lane, the Quakers made 14 of their first 21 second-half shots. Guilford shot 59.4 percent for the half and 52.3 percent for the game. It also enjoyed a 15-rebound advantage in the half and outscored the Hornets in the paint, 32-8.

Guilford's Carson Long added his ninth double-double with 13 points and a game-best 15 rebounds. Corey Clemons added 10 points and six rebounds off the bench, both career highs. Fellow reserve Kyler Gregory contributed eight points and seven boards. Rogers, who also had four assists and three steals, set a new career scoring high.

Shenandoah's Christopher Chaney had 18 points and nine boards off the bench. Teammate Kwa McDonald tried to keep his team close with four second-half three-pointers and 17 points. Dominic Steward added four triples and 12 points. Shenandoah made 15-of-32 (46.9%) three-pointers but shot just 12-for-34 (35.3%) from inside the arc.

The remainder of the ODAC Tournament runs from Friday to Sunday (2/25) at the Salem Civic Center.

 

