Men Close ODAC With 87-59 Win Over Shenandoah: Long Surpasses 1,000 Points

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Carson Long had game-highs of 16 points and 11 rebounds as Guilford College closed Old Dominion Athletic Conference play with an 89-57 over visiting Shenandoah University on Saturday afternoon.

Long surpassed 1000 career points in the game. He's the 33rd Guilford men's basketball player to do it and the first since Matt McCarthy in 2014

GC's 32-point victory was the largest winning margin of the season. The Quakers improved to 14-11 and 10-6 in the ODAC. The Hornets fell to 8-17 and 3-13 in league play.

Three other GC starters scored double figures in the contest. Joah Logan and Trever Hyatt each collected 15 points. Logan grabbed eight rebounds and Hyatt made all four of his three-point attempts. Marcus Curry added 13 points for the home team.

Jarrod Rogers came off the bench to record 11 rebounds for GC. Hyatt and Rogers were honored on their Guilford Senior Day.

The Quakers held a 35-18 lead at halftime. A jumper by Long with 3:06 remaining gave Guilford its biggest lead of 38 points (85-47) of the game.

GC doubled-up the Hornets in paint-points, 40-20. Guilford shot 47-percent (33-69) from the field and held Shenandoah to 28-percent (18-65) shooting. The Quakers led in rebounds (51-37) and blocked shots (6-0). Shenandoah committed 13 turnovers and forced 10 GC miscues.

Jalyn Jarrett and Jordan Hunter paced SU with 11 points apiece. Avery White and Christian Meredith both contributed 10 points for the Hornets.

Guilford advances to the ODAC Tournament, which begins Tuesday (Feb. 20).