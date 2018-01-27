Guilford Wins ODAC Men's Hoops at Washington and Lee, 81-70

Marcus Curry '19 (Katy Holt '19 photo)
Game Leaders

Guilford
Pts: Marcus Curry - 17
Reb: Carson Long - 12
Ast: Jarrod Rogers - 7
Washington and Lee
Pts: 2 Players (#30, #34 - 17)
Reb: Clayton Murtha - 8
Ast: Devin Kearns - 5

Team Stats

Guilford
Washington and Lee

Field Goals

(30-62)
(23-60)

Field Goal %

48.4%
38.3%

Rebounds

43
31

Assists

13
18

Turnovers

10
8

Pts off Turnovers

9
12

2nd Chance Pts

22
9

Pts in the Paint

30
16

Fastbreak Pts

2
6

Bench Pts

23
9
full stats
Jan 27, 2018

LEXINGTON, Va. – Junior Marcus Curry's game-high 17 points led a season-high six Quakers in double-figure scoring in Guilford College's 81-70 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's basketball victory at Washington and Lee University Saturday.

The Quakers' (11-8, 7-3 ODAC) fourth straight win avenged a 94-90 setback to the Generals (12-7, 7-3 ODAC) in November. Guilford has won six of its last seven contests.

Carson Long notched a double-double for the Quakers with 16 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, which matches his career high. Kyler Gregory added seven rebounds to his 11 points and helped Guilford enjoy a 43-31 edge in rebounding. The Quakers' 13 offensive boards resulted in 22 second-chance points, compared to the Generals' nine.

Washington and Lee held an early 12-6 advantage and led by one midway through the first half before the Quakers' defense clamped down. Guilford reeled off nine straight points during a 12-1 run that was capped by a Long three-pointer. The burst helped the Quakers to a 38-29 halftime lead.

The Generals cut the deficit to five early in the second stanza before the offense stalled again. Guilford outscored Washington and Lee, 18-6, over the next eight minutes and never looked back. Long netted six points during the run and Gregory added five.

Trever Hyatt had a three-pointer during the spurt and finished with 12 points. Jarrod Rogers also scored a dozen and dished out a game-high seven assists. Alston Thompson rounded out the Quakers' double-figure scorers with 10 points and also had five rebounds. Guilford enjoyed a 30-16 edge in interior scoring.

Nicholas George and Roy McMillan both scored 17 points to lead Washington and Lee, which shot just 38.3 percent from the floor. Clayton Murtha added 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Coach Tom Palombo's Quakers host league-rival Hampden-Sydney College Wednesday (1/31) at 7:00 p.m.

 

 

