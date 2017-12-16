Emory's Long-Range Shooting Dooms Guilford Men in 84-58 Hoops Victory

Trever Hyatt '18 (Photo By Katy Holt '19)
Game Leaders

Guilford
Pts: Marcus Curry - 16
Reb: Alston Thompson - 10
Ast: Jaylen Gore - 3
Emory
Pts: Romin Williams - 16
Reb: Christopher Avant - 9
Ast: Whitt Rapp - 8

Team Stats

Guilford
Emory

Field Goals

(23-65)
(29-62)

Field Goal %

35.4%
46.8%

Rebounds

42
42

Assists

5
21

Turnovers

17
15

Pts off Turnovers

16
15

2nd Chance Pts

8
12

Pts in the Paint

28
18

Fastbreak Pts

2
4

Bench Pts

29
36
full stats
Dec 16, 2017

ATLANTA – Romin Williams' 16 points off the bench paced five Eagles in double-figure scoring Saturday in Emory University's 84-58 win over visiting Guilford College.

The Eagles (6-2) shot over 40 percent from long range and drained 15 three-pointers in their fourth win in five games. The Quakers (4-4) managed just four-of-24 shooting (16.7%) from long range.

Guilford missed all eight first-half three-pointers while Emory connected on 10 trifectas and opened a 44-23 halftime lead. Christopher Avant made five-of-six first-half shots for 10 of his 14 points and Williams added nine in the opening frame. The Eagles hit six first-half threes, including four straight, in a 22-3 run over the half's final 9:44.

An Alston Thompson tip-in with 16:29 left in regulation drew the Quakers to within 50-31, but Guilford got no closer. Emory scored the next 10 points, including two Matt Davet three-pointers.

Reserves Williams and Davet (12 points) shared game-high honors with four three-pointers apiece, which helped Emory's reserves outscore the Quakers', 36-29. Adam Gigax shot five-of-six from the floor, including three-of-four from distance, en route to 14 points. Avant led Emory's rebounders with nine and Whit Rapp doled out eight assists with just one turnover in 21 minutes.

Guilford's Marcus Curry shared game-high scoring honors with 16 points off the bench and also collected nine rebounds. Trever Hyatt knocked down both three-point shots and contributed 10 points. Thompson finished with seven points and a game-best 10 rebounds.

Coach Tom Palombo's Quakers head to Lexington, Kentucky, for a midweek tournament hosted by Transylvania University. Guilford plays North Park University Wednesday (12/20) evening at 5 pm and the host Pioneers Thursday (12/21) at 5.

 

